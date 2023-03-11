CLUTE
Brazoswood head softball coach Laura Oltman earned her 700th career win in Tuesday’s victory over Clear Brook, and the win total continues to rise.
After a slow start through the first two innings of Friday’s District 24-6A matchup with Clear Springs, the Lady Bucs scored in three of the final four frames to beat the Lady Chargers 6-0 at Lady Buc Field, moving Oltman to win No. 701.
“It’s kind of a hard thing to wrap your head around,” she said. “I’m just really grateful to be able to have done it this long and to do it here in a great softball community and school.”
Oltman became just the second coach to earn 700 career wins in Texas, joining Guyla Smith of West High School.
Before Friday’s district game, fans, Brazosport ISD administrators and players celebrated Oltman’s milestone and honored retired Brazosport ISD teacher and coach Brian Soistman, who is battling cancer. Friday night was Cancer Awareness Night at Lady Buc Field.
On the diamond, the Lady Bucs (3-0, 19-4) overcame a slow start when Clear Springs’ starter pitcher BethAnn Johnston was removed from the circle for Anna Soles. The Lady Bucs took advantage of the change in the third inning.
Taryn McDougal got the inning going with a single. Back to the top of the order, Haley Hughes drew a walk, and Mia Estrello’s fielder’s choice advanced both runners to scoring position.
Kaylin Jansky’s hit to right field drove home McDougal, and Siannah Nava drove in a pair with a two-run line-drive double to give Brazoswood a 3-0 lead.
“I was concerned because we had not seen either one of those pitchers because the kid they started last year graduated,” Oltman said. “So they were trying to keep us off-balanced, so I was super pleased when we came out and got three runs on her pretty quick.”
Nava finished the night 2-for-3, scored once and stole a base.
“She is a good hitter. She hits line drives, and that’s what we needed right then,” Oltman said.
The bottom of the lineup got on base again in the fourth inning, resulting in a run for the home team.
Cassie Hillis walked, and courtesy runner Lilliana Salazar stole second base and made it home on Hughes’ RBI double.
Heads up base running in the fifth inning gave Brazoswood two runs to pull away.
Jansky drew a leadoff walk, and Nava singled and stole second base to get into scoring position. Cici Jefferson popped out in foul territory, but the momentum carried Clear Springs’ Alana Strever away from the diamond, allowing Jansky to tag up at third and score easily. A throwing error to third to try to nab Nava allowed her to score for a 6-0 lead.
“When you’ve got the outfielder heading that way, sometimes you can get away with one,” Oltman said.
While the offense did its thing, Brazoswood starter Peyton Tanner was doing hers.
The junior struck out five of the first six batters she retired after surrendering a leadoff single to start the game. She scattered five hits, only one being an extra-base hit and had just one runner advance to third base against a Clear Springs team who had won five straight and seven of eight coming in.
Tanner finished the night striking out 12 on 93 pitches. Springs’ (1-2, 14-6) starter Johnston re-entered and finished the final two frames. She pitched four innings and struck out six.
The 16th-ranked Lady Bucs are off to a good start to the season, including wins in their last three games and seven of their last nine.
“We are getting good pitching, and the question mark going in was the offense,” Oltman said. “So for us to score six runs against a solid team is a really good sign.”
Brazoswood travels Monday to play Dickinson. Varsity start time is 11:45 a.m.
