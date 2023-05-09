SOFTBALL SCORES Kingwood 1, Brazoswood 0. F/11 Kingwood 6, Brazoswood 0
(Kingwood wins series) Danbury 17, Pollok Central 9 Pollok Central 11, Danbury 6 Pollok Central 21, Danbury 5. F/5 (Pollok Central wins series) Fredericksburg 2, Sweeny 1. F/8 Sweeny 8, Fredericksburg 1 Sweeny 2, Fredericksburg 0
(Sweeny wins series)
Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com.
MANVEL — Clutch hits throughout the season got Brazoswood its first district championship in more than five years and guided them to a first-round playoff win.
However, that essential ingredient to the Lady Bucs’ success was missing in this weekend’s Class 6A-Region 3 Area round series.
Brazoswood went 18 scoreless innings in Friday and Saturday’s area round matchup with Kingwood, suffering a two-game sweep to the Lady Mustangs following Saturday’s 6-0 defeat at Manvel High School.
The Lady Bucs’ season concludes at 29-7, while Kingwood (31-6) advances to a Region 3 quarterfinal against Pearland (33-3).
“It was a series of frustration for sure,” Lady Bucs coach Laura Oltman said. “Our kids were trying; we just could not manage the big hit when we needed it, but let’s give their pitchers a little credit because they did throw well.”
The area opener featured an 11-inning marathon Friday night that saw Brazoswood starting pitcher Peyton Tanner throw a no-hitter through the first 7 2/3 innings and tally 160 pitches for the game. The teams combined four hits.
The long night concluded with a two-out, two-strike single by Kingwood’s Lanie Macieck to propel the District 21 squad to a Game 1 win.
However, Oltman didn’t believe that gut-wrenching loss carried over to Saturday.
“I was proud of them,” she said. “They were upbeat, and they were feeling confident. It didn’t work out, but it wasn’t because of the way they came out.”
The Lady Bucs came out with energy in Game 2 with at least two runners on base in each of the first two innings and at least one runner in scoring position through the first four frames, but all those runners found themselves stranded on the basepaths.
Leadoff hitter Haley Hughes singled to start the bottom of the first and advanced to second on Mia Estrello’s sacrifice bunt. The senior right fielder was stranded following back-to-back groundouts to end the frame.
Taryn McDougal singled with one out in the second, and Skylar Davis singled to put two on with two out, but a strikeout ended the threat.
Kingwood broke through in the top of the third off Brazoswood starter Audrey Sierra. The sophomore pitcher had the bases loaded when Tara Wolocko’s double to left field brought home two. Mia Gagliardi followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
Sierra’s day was over after 2 2/3 innings. She allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and walked one. Tanner came on for the final 4 2/3 innings. She finished the third inning with a strikeout and a flyout to Hughes.
Hughes opened the bottom half with her second single in as many at-bats. Estrello again moved her over on a groundout, and Hughes advanced to third when Siannah Nava grounded out to Lady Mustang pitcher Meredith Schmitt, but another strikeout ended the threat.
CiCi Jefferson reached second base on an error to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, and the senior eventually stole third base. With two outs, Davis walked and stole second with Tanner at-bat, but Tanner’s sharp line out to first ended the inning.
“Sometimes you get the breaks, and sometimes you don’t,” Oltman said, “but we didn’t make our own breaks either, and you have to do that in the playoffs.”
The Lady Mustangs eventually put the final touches on the series sweep with a three-run sixth inning, with the majority of their hits falling just out of the reach of a Lady Buc defender.
Brazoswood mustered a final attempt in the bottom of the seventh with Davis and Tanner each singling, but back-to-back fielder’s choices erased the runner at third base, and a ground ball to first became the 21st out of the game.
Tanner allowed three runs on five hits, struck out five and walked one. For the series, the University of Tennessee commits pitched 15 1/3 innings. She allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out 15.
Schmitt was just as lethal in Game 2. The Lady Mustang hurled a complete-game five-hitter on 109 pitches. In Game 1, she earned the win after surrendering just two hits over four innings.
Offensively, Hughes and Davis each had two hits for Brazoswood.
The Lady Bucs had enjoyed several moments throughout the season thanks to a clutch hit.
The team edged Clear Brook 2-0 on March 7 thanks to an RBI double by Davis, and a sac fly a couple of innings later by Cassie Hillis. Hughes’ two-run hit in the top of the ninth inning broke a 1-1 score for a 3-1 victory on March 31 against Clear Creek. The April 4 seesaw game against Brook turned one-sided thanks to a six-run third inning, highlighted by Estrello’s grand slam over the left-field wall.
A couple of days later, against Springs, the Lady Bucs weathered two rain delays lasting more than two hours when McDougal’s two-run double in the top of the sixth led to a 2-0 road win.
Gyzelle Ortiz’s fifth-inning base hit eventually led to Brazoswood’s first run, and a two-run triple in the sixth inning by the third baseman paved the way for a 5-0 victory over Dickinson in the second-to-last-game of the regular season — eventually leading to the team’s first district title since 2016.
The clutch-hit theme continued in the playoffs.
Davis’ three-run home run in Game 1 of a bidistrict series against Shadow Creek broke a scoreless tie and led to a 4-1 victory. The next day, the Lady Bucs clinched the first round.
“That’s what I was telling them; this was a successful season,” Oltman said. “We won the Bryan tournament, district champions, got past the first round, short of our goals, but still a success.”
Ten seniors wore a Brazoswood uniform for the final time Saturday, including Davis, Zoe Braun, McDougal, Jefferson, Izzy Tapia, Hughes, Lily Fontanella, Kaylin Jansky, Oritz and Hillis.
“They are absolutely the best group of people I have ever worked with,” Oltman said. “They are terrific vocal leaders, servant leaders and kids with outstanding character.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.