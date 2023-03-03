FREEPORT
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs defended their Gulf Coast Relays title Friday by blowing away the competition on a breezy afternoon at Hopper Field.
The Lady Bucs won seven events, and three athletes placed in multiple competitions to lead Brazoswood to a convincing 68-point win over Brazosport with 143 points. While first place was a runaway, Brazosport edged Angleton by three, 75-72.
“I think they did great,” Lady Bucs coach Michael Mills said. “I think their ability to go out there and approach the races with a mindset of working hard and going out there and taking it out on the track. We talked about winning the races early. That was our thing today — to win early. Start the race fast and let it push us through.
“We had good weather, so we used the wind to push us through and finish strong.”
Brooklyn Baker led the Lady Bucs in points with 26, winning the 100-meter dash with a personal-best time of 12.51 and her bread-and-butter event, the triple jump, with a season-best 38 feet, 2 1/2 inches. She also placed third in the 200-meter dash, notching a personal-best 25.99.
“Brooklyn is what you would call a program-glue girl,” Mills said. “She makes all of our girls work harder; she pushes them to work to levels I haven’t seen. Coming from volleyball, she came out a little late, so once she got there, you saw a new energy in our program, a new team and the way she approaches every day; there is nothing she thinks she can’t do.
“I talked to her mom earlier today, she is a sponge, and she makes my life easy.”
The Lady Bucs also dominated in the distance runs — customary for a school with a strong cross-country program.
Ava Andress finished with 18 points by winning the 1-mile run in a personal-best 5:36.92 and placing behind teammate Jordan Harvey in 12:39.46. Harvey finished with 14 points, including winning the 2-mile in 12:30.52 and taking fourth in the 1-mile run in a season-best 5:41.56.
“The best part about that is, they do the same thing in practice,” Mills said. “They push each other, and like today, for example, Ava lost in the 2-mile, so she was upset with Jordan that she beat her, so she wanted to get her back in the mile.
“That is just the type of energy and the type of focus it takes in practice to get that done in the meets.”
However, distance running did not take all of the glory for the Lady Bucs’ track team. Peytyn Harley collected 14 points, including a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best time of 13.16. Harley was the champion in the long jump with another personal-best mark, leaping to 16 feet, 7 inches.
Harley was also the second leg of the Lady Bucs 400-meter relay team of Khaothong Kirra, Jayla Blackmon and Maliyah Johnson that crossed the finish line in 52.49 for third place, collecting 12 points.
“She’s another one who just came out of basketball about a week and a half ago, and she ran awesome today,” Mills said. “Madison Harrell ran awesome today, and our distance girls ran well. They all stepped up today.”
Other Brazoswood champions included Hannah Herns in the pole vault at 6 feet, 6 inches and Madeline Raess in the high jump with a personal-best 5 feet, 2 inches.
Blackmon was a runner-up in the long jump (16-03), and McKinley Blank placed second in the shot put (33-07.00). Blank also placed fifth in the discus (81-02). Her sister, Regan, placed third in the discus (86-02).
Others who finished in the top eight included second place, Kirsten Workman, Isabel Duarte, Madison Harrell and Sterling Barrier, 1,600-meter relay, 4:24.12; third, Workman, 200-meter hurdles, 57.74; fourth, Kirra, Harrell, Blackmon and Johnson, 800-meter relay, 1:52.85; sixth, Kirra, long jump, personal-best 14:02.50; and seventh, Kaitlyn O’Bryan, 800-meter run, personal-best 2:46.39.
