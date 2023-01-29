SWEENY — Sweeny and Iowa Colony are still feeling their way through the early part of a reconfigured District 21-4A.
The two schools took to the pitch to work on fixing the kinks Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
Caydance Lobdell scored the lone goal in the morning tilt for a 1-0 Lady Dogs’ win against a shorthanded Lady Pioneers team.
“We had some other issues happen with other commitments, so we were down a little bit, but except for that 10-second span there in the first half, we played pretty well,” Iowa Colony coach Brad Harrington said. “I told them that they fought their tail ends off. Some of those kids were JV who had to come up and play in positions they don’t normally play.
“They just fought, and that’s all I can ask for them to do.”
Iowa Colony’s Andy Cruz served up the equalizer as the boys game ended in a 1-1 draw to conclude Saturday’s doubleheader.
“With two games in, we are trying to get a feel of what types of teams we are going to play because I have never coached at the 4A level; I have always coached at 6A, so it is my first time seeing these types of teams,” Pioneers coach Edward Garcia said. “Just trying to understand how they play, the style they play, and getting the guys ready for the second round of play because this is our first time seeing it.”
The Lady Pioneers had no bench players available. They struggled to generate much push on offense without leading scorer Valeria Sanchez, but goalkeeper Audrey Harriman did yeoman’s work with 14 saves.
“That was her best game, and we needed it,” Harrington said. “She made a few key plays there to keep it at 1-0. We got caught ball-watching a little bit, so that goal wasn’t on her. You can’t have someone free in the box.”
The lone blemish for the Lady Pioneers was Lobdell’s goal with 30 seconds left in the first half on a pass from Esme Hernandez.
“We started a little slow, but then we started making good passes and putting things together; we just couldn’t seem to finish,” Sweeny coach Sam Rakowitz said. “We were kicking it right at the goalie or wide or high, and sometimes that is the way it goes.
“But I was proud of them. I thought they kept working and shooting.”
Iowa Colony did not record a shot on goal, while Sweeny accumulated 15 on a tired Lady Pioneer defense.
“I thought we passed well, but like I told them, on Monday, we’ve got to take care of those opportunities,” Rakowitz said.
The loss drops Iowa Colony to 0-2-0 in district play and 5-5-0 overall. The team will host Needville on Monday.
“The communication is getting better, the passing a little bit better and we are still trying to get it all put together, but it is a work in progress,” Harrington said. “We’ll get some kids back Monday, and it will be another test against Needville.”
The Lady Dogs (1-0-1, 2-4-2) will get a stern test against high-powered Columbia (1-0-0, 9-2-0) on Monday at Griggs Field.
“We have a lot of girls who haven’t played together. I think those tournaments and getting familiar with each other and where they are going to be — we have Caydance coming back from her broken leg and a couple of girls who haven’t played or played on JV — I think every game they get better,” Rakowitz said.
While the Bulldogs are still in search of their first win of the season, they’ll settle for a tie with all things considered.
Andrews had to insert senior defender Sonny Romero at goalkeeper when his starting keeper, Juan Hernandez, left the game after a collision with Iowa Colony’s Steven Rivera. Hernandez tried to cut the Pioneer off 21 minutes into the game.
“Desperate times call for desperate measures, and he is the go-to guy,” Andrews said of Romero. “He was about to come out because he was hurt, but he improvised, and he did an excellent job.”
Romero tallied eight saves, including six in the second half against a furious Pioneer attack.
“We had a lot of holes to fill from last year. We lost some big players and big leaders, so it’s been a lot of work to get back to where we need to be,” Andrews said. “We have an incredible talent level on this team; we are just trying to get on the same page and find the formations that work.”
The Bulldogs scored first thanks to an Isaiah Gonzales shot from a free kick in the 29th minute.
“Those two guys (Romero and Gonzales) are seniors and leaders on this team,” Andrews said. “Their presence is huge.
“That was huge because we have struggled to find the net this year, but we’ve been working through it. We have our defense where we want it, our midfields are pretty much there and we just have to work on our finish at the net.”
Cruz’s equalizer came in the 47th minute when he stepped to his left and beat Enrique Nunez to a spot in front of the net. It was one of the few times the Pioneers attacked straight up on the ground. Most of Iowa Colony’s runs came by mortaring the ball to a forward at the top of the goal box.
“We try to play more of a possession style, attacking style offense, but this game, because they were pushing so high and we were behind, we had more balls over the top,” Garcia said. “It’s not the style that we play, but today it fit the bill for the flow of the game, and that’s what opened the game more for us.”
The Bulldogs (0-1-1, 0-6-1) will play Columbia in Monday’s nightcap, and the Pioneers (1-0-1, 2-2-2) will host the Blue Jays in their night game.
“We are a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, so it's all about the mental state,” Garcia said. “When we came back before halftime, I told them, ‘Hey, we are here together as a family. We have to pick each other up because the only ones on the field are us. We’ve got to lean on each other, support each other and keep growing as a team.'”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.