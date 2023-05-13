CLUTE
The Sweeny Lady Dogs experienced something that had not happened to them since before Daylight Saving Time — a shutout loss.
The Lady Dogs managed just one hit and one walk and had four Lady Dogs get on the basepaths Friday night. It resulted in Sweeny facing a familiar obstacle — trailing in a best-of-three playoff series following a 3-0 loss in Game 1 of a Class 4A-Region 4 quarterfinal softball game against Needville on Friday at Lady Buc Field.
“I think our approaches at the plate are not allowing our offense to come through,” Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “When we don’t stick to the mental approach, and we don’t stick with the plan and things that we practiced, we don’t come through very often. Whenever we have selfish at-bats, and we chase, and we’re not having our disciplined at-bats, we don’t do our job like we should.”
The Sweeny (27-11) defense had its moments, including a strike-them-out-throw-out double play in the bottom of the fifth inning to end a Lady Jays threat. It also had its share of miscues that Needville took advantage of, including a throwing error to first base that eventually led to the game’s first run.
“We know that errors, defensive miscues and things like that are going to happen,” Harris said. “We practice pressure situations every day. We practice being down 3-0, we practice with the bases loaded — a lot of pressure all the time and how you respond to that.
“We made the game a little bigger than it was today, and that’s what it was. It was frustrating, but we have a bunch of people playing different positions, and we know those kinds of things are going to happen. We just need to put the ball in play offensively.”
The series resumes with Game 2 at noon today, and Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes after the end of that game. It is the third time in the Lady Dogs’ last seven playoff series that they have trailed 1-0, and Sweeny hopes it results in another win.
“Luckily, it is an advantage of ours that we have experienced this too many times. We don’t like to play it that way — we like to do things the hard, and we like to step up more when our backs are up against the wall,” Harris said. “However, we are always very adamant; we talked about it this week; we need to make sure we take care of Game 1. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that today, but they are in a good mindset to come back and fight tomorrow.”
The Lady Dogs were retired in order four times Friday and did not get a runner in scoring position until Ma’yra Quarles advanced to third base in the top of the fifth. Caydance Lobdell advanced to third with two outs in the top of the seventh but was left stranded when Hailey Eulenfeld was Needville starting pitcher Makala Smith’s ninth strikeout victim to end the game.
The Lady Dogs averaged 7.1 runs during the regular season but just 3.8 in seven playoff games.
“It’s not necessarily the better pitching, and we’ve got to give credit to Needville’s pitcher; we knew we were going to face her, we’ve faced her before and we, quite frankly, prepared for her all week,” Harris said. “We knew what she was growing to throw, and I think that got into our heads a little bit, and maybe we were a little bit too antsy.
“We didn’t have good mental approaches today and didn’t stick with our plans like we originally practiced.”
Needville (28-8) got on the board in the fourth inning when Annabell Humbird led the frame by reaching on a throwing error, which allowed her to advance to second. Following a lineout to third base, Adrian Cantu drove Humbird home with a hit to right field. Sweeny starting pitcher Berlynn McLaren got out of the inning without further damage with a flyout on a nice running catch by Eulenfeld in left and a strikeout.
Quarles answered the Lady Jays’ first run with a leadoff bunt single — the team’s lone hit of the game — and advanced to second when the throw got past first base. McLaren’s groundout back to Smith allowed Quarles to scamper to third two at-bats later, but Alena Thayer struck out to end the threat.
Needville took advantage in the home half of the fifth, beginning with leadoff hitter Kourtney Carter ripping a double that reached the base of the wall in left-center field. Two at-bats later, Cantu brought her home with a blooper in right-center that landed in front of Lobdell and Thayer for a 2-0 Lady Jays’ lead.
After a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth, Needville added the final run on a bang-bang play at the plate. Bree Winkelman tripled to lead off the frame and bolted for home two at-bats later on Amron Elliott’s grounder to short.
Quarles cleanly fielded the ball and fired to home plate, but Winkelman’s collision with catcher Karli Glaze’s glove forced the ball to come out for the game’s third run.
In the top of the seventh, Lobdell drew a one-out walk, stole second base and advanced to third on an unassisted out at first base but was stranded to end the game.
McLaren pitched six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits. She struck out seven and walked one. Smith went the distance for Needville. She fanned nine, walked one and surrendered the lone hit in the fifth. Friday’s victory was Smith’s second in three games against the Lady Dogs — the teams had been district foes for years until this season’s realignment.
“It’s always been a rivalry with a lot of intensity on both sides, and I think that all felt familiar to them, and I think that got to us a little bit today,” Harris said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.