The first day of the baseball and softball games played at Sweeny and Columbia saw plenty of action.
The Battle of the Best Varsity Softball Tournament consisted of hosts Columbia and Sweeny, Danbury, George Ranch, Calhoun, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Pasadena Memorial, Tidehaven, Brazos, Rockport-Fulton and Shadow Creek.
The Lady Dogs opened the tournament going 2-0, and the Lady Panthers rebounded from their morning loss to George Ranch with a win in the afternoon against the Lady Sharks.
The West of the Brazos Hit and Run Baseball Tournament features Columbia, Sweeny, Lamar Consolidated, Bellville, Needville, El Campo, Calhoun, Randle and Sealy.
The Bulldogs went 1-1 Thursday.
Day 2 is today, and the tournaments will conclude Saturday at Columbia and Sweeny.
LADY PANTHERS
Danbury (4-6) went 1-1 on the first day, including a 9-0 loss to George Ranch and a 6-5 victory over Shadow Creek.
Nine of the game’s 11 runs were scored in the first inning, with Danbury scoring its runs in the opening frame.
With Danbury trailing 3-0, Grace Bracken’s two-run double made it a one-score game, and pitcher Danica Filipp tied the game with an RBI single that scored Frankie Vrazel.
Bracken scored on an error, and Hannah Hodge’s single drove in two for a 6-3 lead.
Aside from allowing a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, Fillip was solid in the circle. She went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits; she struck out three and walked three. She also batted 2-for-2 with an RBI. Bracken and Hodge each recorded two RBIs.
The Lady Panthers managed four hits against George Ranch. Jenna Penn went four innings, allowing nine runs, two earned, on seven hits. She struck out two and walked three.
Danbury opens today against Little Cypress-Mauriceville at 10 a.m.
LADY DOGS
Sweeny (7-3) ran its win streak to five by beating Tidehaven, 8-2, and Brazos, 14-0.
The Lady Dogs needed three innings to beat Tidehaven.
Berlynn McLaren batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Karli Glaze finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ma’rya Quarles also had two hits and crossed home plate twice.
Selene was the winning pitcher, hurling two innings, allowing three hits and no runs. Cierra Turner went one inning, surrendering two runs.
McLaren pitched in the win over Brazos, going five no-hit innings and string out 12.
Quarles led the Lady Dogs’ offense with four runs driven in and scored twice. She batted 3-for-3. Trinity Moses and Caydance Lobdell each drove in two runs and scored twice. Lobdell was 2-for-3, and Moses batted 4-for-4. Glaze also finished 4-for-4, scoring three times and recording an RBI.
McLaren, Larissa Reynolds and Hailey Eulenfeld also drove in a run.
Sweeny will play Calhoun at noon today.
LADY ’NECKS
Columbia (3-2) beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 5-4.
The Lady ’Necks had to withstand a late rally from Little Cypress after jumping out to a 5-1 lead through three innings. The Lady Bears scored three runs in the final two innings, but Columbia starter Kimber Moraw got the final batter to pop out to end the game.
Moraw went five innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits. She struck out five and did not walk a batter. She also helped herself out with a 2-for-2 night and three RBIs.
She scored two in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out double that plated Alyssa Lewis and Lyana Martinez. Brittyn Hardwick and Lewis each drove in one run.
The final against Pasadena Memorial was not available.
Columbia will open at 4 p.m. today against Calhoun.
BULLDOGS
Sweeny (2-1) beat Sealy in the first game, 3-2, but lost the nightcap to Bellville, 10-2.
Brandon Stewart was strong on the mound in the Bulldogs’ win. He worked around a third-inning run by pitching three scoreless frames before being lifted entering the seventh. He pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits, striking out four and working around three walks.
Wyatt Wilkinson pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
The Bulldogs’ rally came in the fourth inning, trailing 1-0, beginning with Timmy Shepard singling home Kaden Hurt.
Stewart’s groundout to shortstop plated Payton Pierce, and Rooke Samford’s single scored Shepard for a 3-1 lead.
Bellville scored three runs in the third, six in the fifth and a single run in the sixth. Sweeny added a pair in the bottom of the sixth.
Wilkinson took the loss over four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits. He struck out two and walked three. Pierce batted 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Stewart drove in a run.
The ’Dogs will open Day 2 at 6:30 p.m. today against Lamar Consolidated.
ROUGHNECKS
The ’Necks lost to Needville, 13-1, mustering four hits on offense.
Tate Thrasher pitched three innings, allowing six runs and striking out four, and Cole Gotcher went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and fanning four.
The score of Columbia’s late game was not available.
The ’Necks will play at 4 p.m. today against Calhoun.
