SWEENY
The Sweeny Lady Dogs have picked up where they left off in 2022.
Senior pitcher Berlynn McLaren hurled a complete-game gem, and the Lady Dogs improved to 3-0 in the Battle of the Best Varsity Softball Tournament on Friday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Calhoun.
The win marks the sixth straight victory for the Lady Dogs (9-3), a team looking to make another run at the Class 4A state tournament after finishing runners-up last season. Sweeny ran its win streak to seven games after an 8-5 win over Pasadena Memorial in the nightcap.
“We have been seeing a lot of players step up. We have a lot of new faces in new positions and making each other compete. We want them to be gritty and remain hungry and humble,” Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “That’s why I have been switching things up and putting people in different places to help their teammates compete with each other. So I’ve been proud to see how they’ve been responding with that.”
The Lady Dogs recorded an 8-2 win over Tidehaven in the first game of the tournament Thursday and wrapped up Day 1 with a convincing 14-0 victory over Brazos.
“We have been working on pressure situations and situational hitting, and we did a very good job of that yesterday (Thursday), and whenever we can do that and do it well, we are successful,” Harris said.
The score was not gaudy in Friday’s late-morning contest, but the pitching and defense were just as dominant.
McLaren did not allow a runner to get to third base over her seven innings of work. She scattered four hits, three singles, walked one and struck out 12, including the final three Calhoun batters. She threw 67 of her 84 pitches for strikes.
Through two games McLaren has pitched in the tournament, she has not allowed a run over 12 innings and has struck out 24 batters. She added to those numbers in the nightcap with one and 1/3 scoreless innings and four strikeouts. It’s a stat line the Lady Dogs love to see with McLaren being the team’s go-to starter after Corie Byrd graduated last year.
“Berlynn is a go-getter, and she has some pretty nasty stuff,” Harris said. “Whenever she is on the mound, I think our team feels a lot more comfortable and confident, and I think whenever we play solid defense behind her, that’s when she does her best.
“Whenever our offense comes through early, and we have a pretty powerful offense this year, it makes her that much more dominant. Her experience going up on the big stage and pitching against tough opponents and hitters only made her stronger and better. Even more this year, she has a chip on her shoulder.”
The Lady Dogs mustered two hits in Friday’s win, but that’s all they needed with McLaren in the circle.
With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, No. 9 hitter Cierra Turner smacked a pitch to the right side of the infield for a single, turning the lineup over to leadoff hitter Karli Glaze. The senior belted a 2-2 pitch to center field, scoring Turner from first base for the game’s lone run.
Harris has Glaze at the top of the lineup because of her ability to put the ball in play, and that strategy paid off Friday.
“She is a leader as far as her softball capabilities, and a lot of girls look up to her,” Harris said. “She is very vocal, and she backs up a lot of things that she says. Whenever she is in the box or on the field, all eyes are on her.
“I like having her up there. She is a competitor and definitely intimidating, and we hope to continue to see that out of her.”
McLaren got into a jam in the top of the fourth with two runners on and one out, but she struck out the next two batters swinging on six pitches.
The defense played a role in the top of the fifth when senior third baseman Caydance Lobdell snagged a line drive to her left for the inning’s first out. It was Lobdell’s second line-drive catch in the hot corner, and she threw out Calhoun’s speedy hitter Karly Martinez in the sixth inning when she played up and cleanly scooped up a chopper by the Calhoun senior.
“We have been switching things up and putting new people in the lineup, and they are going to have to do what’s best for the team and step up in those different positions that are going to help us,” Harris said. “Third base is one of those positions that we’re counting on her to be able to play, so we want her to be more comfortable with it. When she’s comfortable, confident, aggressive and competitive, that position is going to be just fine for her.
“We expect her to be a leader. We have two seniors playing the corners and expect them to be leaders for the middle infielders.”
Calhoun starting pitcher Andrea Hataway performed well but was tasked with the loss. She went six innings, allowing one run on two hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter on 82 pitches.
Sweeny 8, Pasadena Memorial 5: Larissa Reynolds drove in three runs in the Lady Dogs’ 8-5 victory Friday night.
Sweeny trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the second inning. The home team scored four runs to take the lead for good, three coming from Reynolds’ hit that eventually turned into an inside-the-park home run.
Reynolds, Trinity Moses and Glaze each tallied two hits.
