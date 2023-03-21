IOWA COLONY — Brazosport starter Breeanna Brege had her stuff, and the Lady Exporters took advantage of walks and wild pitches in Tuesday’s District 26-4A run-rule win over Iowa Colony.
Brege threw four hitless innings, allowing one walk with two outs in the fourth. She had eight strikeouts on 56 pitches.
Meanwhile, the Lady Exporters scored five runs on wild pitches from Iowa Colony starter Riley Vincent.
The Lady Exporters jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning. Brazosport scored on four wild pitches, and Emily Dohle drove in a pair on a two-run single.
Lizet Jimenez scored on a wild pitch in the second for Brazosport’s long run in the frame, and Aubrey Martinez scored in the third frame when she stole second and advanced home after Dohle drew a walk and tried to advance to second with the defense caught off guard.
The Lady Exporters blew the game wide open in the fourth, highlighted by Dohle’s three-run double against Iowa Colony reliever Kendahl Malek.
Dohle finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Kindra Lopez went 1-for-1 with two runs scored, one walk and two RBIs. Martinez turned in a 2-for-3 evening and scored three times.
Vincent lasted three innings, allowing 13 runs, five earned, on three hits and walked seven.
Iowa Colony will look to rebound to end the first round of district Friday at Stafford. Brazosport will host Columbia.
