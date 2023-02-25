FREEPORT — Every Brazosport player got on base, and the Lady Exporters scored almost everyone in the team’s 21-0 non-district win Friday against Hitchcock at Brazosport High School.
The run-rule win ended in three innings, and Brazosport pitcher Lizet Jimenez finished with a no-hit, one-walk performance in the circle. She struck out six batters.
“They have each other’s back, they are having fun and I like their energy,” Lady Exporters coach Voncia Ducre said. “They are cheering the whole time, so they are in the game, and I like how they communicate with each other, like what is going on, what is happening at the plate or maybe some tendencies they notice.
“They are trying to be students of the game and get better at that.”
The Lady Ships scored 11 runs in the first inning and 10 in the second. After leadoff hitter Aubrey Martinez grounded out to start the first inning for the Lady Ships, the next six B’port batters reached base safely.
Emily Dohle singled and reached second base on a throwing error. Jazelyn People plated Dohle with an RBI double to right-center field. Breanna Brege followed with an RBI single up the middle, and Miyah Lopez scored Brege with an RBI hit. Lopez crossed home plate when Aleigha Madrigal reached the center-field wall for an RBI double. Madrigal advanced to third base on a passed ball, and Amara Martinez’s fielder’s choice plated Madrigal for a 6-0 B’port lead.
Lily Castillo restarted the rally in the No. 9 spot with a single. Aubrey Martinez walked when the lineup turned over to the leadoff hitter, and Dohle reached safely on an error by Hitchcock third baseman Gabby Torres, scoring Castillo.
People’s triple scored Martinez and Dohle to extend the Lady Ships’ lead to 9-0. People crossed home plate on Jimenez’s single, and Brege reached base safely on an error by J’Kaleah Fisher, which scored Jimenez for the Lady Ships’ final run in the inning and an 11-0 lead.
Miyah Lopez opened the bottom of the second frame by reaching safely on an error, and Kindra Lopez scored Miyah Lopez with a pinch-hit double. Two batters later, Castillo scored Kindra Lopez with a triple to the wall, extending B’port’s lead to 13-0.
Aubrey Martinez’s single drove in Castillo, Dohle walked in the next at-bat and People brought both home again with a two-run double for a 16-0 lead. Jimenez, Brege and Miyah Lopez each drove in a run to make it 19-0. Lopez ran home on an error while Madrigal reached base safely, and Amara Martinez’s single brought in Madrigal for the 21st run.
“The main part about this type of game is we have to stay within ourselves, and I think they did well at that,” Ducre said. “We weren’t too anxious or chasing, so I was happy with that.”
Jimenez’s lone blemish was when she issued a one-out walk in the top of the third inning, but the Lady Ship struck out the side to end the game.
People finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Jimenez batted 3-for-3, including two doubles, drove in two and scored three times. Brege and Miyah Lopez each drove in a pair of runs.
Brazosport (3-1) will resume the Palacios Tournament today after competing Thursday. The Lady Exporters’ first game this morning will be against Hitchcock, Ducre said.
