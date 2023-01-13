Columbia’s Evie Jenkins jockeys for the ball against a Lamar Consolidated player during the second half of a girls soccer game during the Highway 36 Classic on Thursday at Griggs Field in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA — The first day of the Highway 36 Classic was good for host Columbia.
The Lady ’Necks scored two second-half goals to beat Lamar Consolidated in the opener and finished the night with a 3-2 victory over Rockport-Fulton. Both games were at Griggs Field.
In the opener against Lamar Consolidated, both teams had a scoreless first half in the Pool A game, and Columbia threatened the entire second half but did not score until the 11:35 mark.
Savannah Goolsby’s corner kick went over the crowd of players and landed in front of freshman Addee Herrera, who booted the ball through on the backside for the 1-0 lead.
The Lady ’Necks took a 2-0 lead 1:14 later when Goolsby took a free kick. Hayley Broussard got a foot on the ball, but Amber Cardwell cleaned up the loose ball with 10:21 left.
The Lady ’Necks had another opportunity on a corner kick headed by Herrera but saved by Lady Mustangs’ goalkeeper Iana Samora. With 7:16 remaining, Samora went down, and the game was called when Samora was taken away in an ambulance.
Broussard was named MVP in the Lady ’Necks’ win over Rockport.
The Lady ’Necks will look to go 3-0 in the Highway Classic when they play El Campo at 5 p.m. today at Griggs Field.
On the other side of the Highway 36 Classic in Needville, Iowa Colony lost its only game of the day, 7-0, to Texas City at Needville High School.
The Lady Pioneers will play two games today. The team opens the day at 1 p.m. against La Grange and will take on Marshall at 7 p.m.
