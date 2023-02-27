WEST COLUMBIA
C olumbia emptied the tank after Monday’s District 21-4A showdown with Needville.
Whatever it takes to be No. 1.
Two first-half goals by Amber Cardwell on passes from Maddie Haas were enough for the Lady ’Necks to secure a critical 2-1 district win at Griggs Field.
“They have to go all out, and that’s what I asked them to do,” Lady ’Necks coach Caitlin Riley said. “I told them at the beginning of this game, ‘No matter the outcome, leave it all out on the field. I want to know that you girls gave 100 percent, and I’m not going to be upset.’
“Usually, I try to sub, but it was a high-stakes game, very, very intense, so the girls who were on the field had to push a little harder.”
The Lady ’Necks’ (9-0-0, 17-2-0) ninth consecutive victory puts them in the driver’s seat in claiming the district title with three games remaining. A win and a tie would give Columbia 34 points — three points for a win and a point for a tie — while the most points Needville can get is 30. The Lady ’Necks face La Marque (0-8-0) next and Brazosport (5-3-0, 8-6-2) on Monday.
“Brazosport is a solid team, and we have to get past Brazosport and just win out the rest of the season,” Riley said.
The Lady ’Necks drew first blood in the 11th minute when Haas shot the ball from her offensive midfield position to the goal, meeting Cardwell. The sophomore got a piece of it to deflect the shot, making it harder for Mikah Giles to get a read on the ball as it trickled past her into the right side of the net.
Columbia’s second goal was almost a carbon copy of the first.
Haas received the ball following a throw-in and booted it toward the goal. Haas’ shot was a little too strong as it approached Giles, but the Lady Jay couldn’t corral it with Cardwell in her face. Cardwell took advantage by bouncing the ball off her body and away from Giles. Cardwell fought off Giles trying to grab her as she got a foot on the ball to put in the back of the net.
The Lady ’Neck offense was relentless the entire first half, tallying seven shots, three on goal, but the connection between Haas and Cardwell was lethal.
“It’s not anything we have been practicing, but it just worked today,” Riley said. “It’s like they had a string between them, and they were able to make it happen.”
The addition of Haas, a foreign exchange student from Germany, has paid dividends for the team.
“Not only is she amazing, but this year she is the beating heart of this team,” Riley said. “She’s always got a good attitude, she’s uplifting others, she’s trying to make others better — everything you want in an athlete, it’s Maddie, and I’m not talking talent-wise, I’m talking other stuff.
“She is an extremely important part of this team.”
When her teammates began to wear down late in the second half, Haas kept going before leaving the game for good with an injury.
“She really wants it,” Riley said. “Everybody was nervous today, and we know what a good team Needville is, but she just wanted it. She only has a few more games with us, and she wants to end on a high note.
“She said this is the first time she has ever experienced something like this, so the amount of determination she has, again, she is just an amazing kid.”
Columbia looked to put the game away when Haas and Cardwell connected for a third time in the 49th minute. While Giles was down, the officials ruled Cardwell made contact with Giles, voiding the goal.
Giles did not return to the game.
However, Riley was not concerned the goal being waived off would negatively affect her team.
“It happens. That’s part of the game; that’s part of soccer,” Riley said. “I just wanted them to know that they were good and to send another one in the back of the net.”
The Lady Jays mounted a consistent threat in the final 10 minutes of play, finally breaking through with 1:32 remaining when Lynzi Thompson tried to corral the ball but got pushed back into the field. While Thompson was out of position, no one covered the goal, and Needville’s Arianna Franco took advantage to cut the Columbia lead to 2-1.
Thompson finished with 16 saves, most if not all of them coming in the second half after Columbia’s three-man backline shut down Needville’s offense in the first 40 minutes.
“They were solid, and I was proud of them. Lynzi didn’t even touch the ball,” Riley said. “That’s how we played Needville in the second half the first time, but in the second half, we had some miscommunication and I think the nerves were getting to them the closer we got to the end of the game.
“But they did the job long enough for us to get the win.”
