WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia entered Monday’s Battle of the Bernard averaging 3.4 goals a game and has scored four goals or more four times this season.
The Lady ’Necks stuck to that theme against their archrival.
Columbia scored three second-half goals, and Melina Fox accounted for two in the back of the net in the Lady ’Necks’ 4-1 victory over Sweeny in District 21-4A play on a cold and damp night at Griggs Field.
“I always tell them when they can stop scoring,” Columbia coach Caitlin Riley said. “I don’t do that in a mean way, but I want to start strong offensively because I feel like it is a lot easier to sit back and defend once you put some space between your team and your opponent.
“I want us to put as many goals on the board because that makes us feel more comfortable.”
After a slow start through the first 10 minutes of play, Fox’s goal in the 11th minute turned the tide.
“I think we came out strong, but I think that goal was a little bit of a gut check,” Sweeny coach Sam Rakowitz said. “We stayed in it, but they had a lot of good shots, and nobody was going to stop them. But overall, I thought we played well.
“We moved the ball well, but we couldn’t finish.”
Columbia tallied three shots on goal through the next 25 minutes, compared to one through the first 15. It was much of the same in the second half, with at least five shots on goal and three put in the back of the net.
“We are a first-half team, but once they find that rhythm and once they put something in the back of the net, we start to rally together, and I think that’s what gets the juices going,” Riley said.
Maddie Haas received a pass from Amber Cardwell, worked up the field and fired the ball past Sweeny goalkeeper Kamrynn Moore 1:39 into the second half. About four minutes later, Savannah Goolsby’s corner kick bounced off Moore and landed in front of Fox, who reared back and shot the ball past everyone for a 3-0 Columbia lead.
The Lady Dogs had their chances through the first 10 minutes of the game, especially on the right side of the field with Caydance Lobdell. The Lady ’Necks struggled to keep up with the senior, and she attacked Columbia keeper Lynzi Thompson early and often, but the Lady Dogs could not break through.
“We had a hard time adjusting to the fact they’ve got some legs, and they can boot it,” Riley said. “So they would boot it over top of us — we are not a very tall team, especially in the back line — and they have speed, and we haven’t figured out how to defend against speed.”
Sweeny got some push again in the middle of the second half, finally connecting when Kamryn Brown, the Lady Dogs’ midfielder who usually mortars shots toward the net, took the ball up the middle instead. She sliced through a couple of defenders and set herself one-on-one with Thompson before skidding the ball to the right side of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 69th minute.
“Me and my sister were like, ‘Whoa!’” Rakowitz said. “She was kind of up there, and she just kept going, which is awesome. Then I ended up putting her as more of an offensive mid and switching Cadie (Phillips) back to see if we could have an offensive threat.”
The Lady ’Necks recorded their fifth game with four or more goals in the 75th minute when Evie Jenkins slipped by a couple of Sweeny defenders, made Ariyana Campbell lose her footing, and the freshman shot the ball from the right hash past Moore to the left side of the net.
“She has been great,” Riley said. “I took her off in the first because I knew she needed to rest, and in the second half, she came in and did exactly what I needed her to do. By the time she is a senior, she is going to be a force up top.”
Thompson stayed busy most of the night, finishing with 11 saves, but the Columbia defense quieted Sweeny’s offense in the final 11 minutes.
“I told them communication is key, and I’m constantly trying to reset,” Riley said. “I have told them that resetting is important and switching on those gaps. If you get beat, that’s fine; somebody should step up and make sure we’ll fill those spaces.”
Columbia (2-0-0, 10-2-0) will face a stiff test Saturday at Needville, and the Lady Dogs will enjoy their bye this weekend before hosting the Lady Jays next Monday at Bulldog Stadium.
“I think they played well, and I’m proud of them,” Rakowitz said. “I’m excited we’ll get a little rest because we are banged up. Get some rest and get back into district.”
