BAY CITY
Brazosport kept its streak of state qualifiers alive after Wednesday’s Class 4A-Region 4 meet.
Columbia set a record for the most state qualifiers in a season, and Sweeny brought the most lifters to the regional meet, resulting in one returning to the state competition.
Several local lifters will continue their season after competing Wednesday at Bay City High School.
The top two lifters in each class and anyone with a qualifying total advance to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State meet March 17 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Brazosport, Sweeny and Columbia had a combined 45 lifters compete at regional, which did not have official results posted by Wednesday evening. Five lifters finished for B’port and Sweeny, and Columbia had 15 lifters make it through each category.
BRAZOSPORT
Sophomore Aubrey Martinez placed third overall but won the big school division in the 114-pound weight class. She lifted 235 pounds in the squat, 150 in the bench press — a personal best — and 290 in the deadlift for 675 total pounds.
“Last year as a freshman, she made regionals, but she bombed out on squat, and I think that got to her a lot, and she has worked extremely hard this year,” Brazosport coach TJ Heidt said. “When we are doing offseason football, she comes in and asks me what rack is open that she can use. Whatever we are not using, she can work out, and it has helped her this year.
“Regionals wasn’t her best, but she has more in her, and she is going to PR in everything she does at state. Our goal up there will be to compete in one of the top five medals. She’s competitive, and she will do whatever she has to do for the next two weeks.”
Lizet Jimenez finished sixth in the 181 class and missed medaling by one place. At 132 pounds, Karmen England finished 13th, Bryanna Leija took 10th at 220 pounds and Amaya Ramos finished 13th at 259 pounds.
Jimenez is a two-time regional qualifier despite playing soccer and softball around the same time as the powerlifting season. Heidt also had other multisport athletes qualify at regional, including Amara Martinez and Kaitlyn Vela, who both bombed out but ended their careers as regional qualifiers in multiple seasons.
“I had a bunch of experience coming back, and it helped,” Heidt said. “Regional is a different animal, and it showed today.”
Bringing 10 lifters is customary for Brazosport, Heidt said. In the four years he has been the school’s powerlifting coach, he has brought at least nine or 10 lifters to regional, and in each year, he has had at least one Lady Ship qualify for state.
“I don’t know how I keep them all around because they are in other sports, and it’s a battle to keep them,” Heidt said. “But they come out, and they love it. The last couple of years, the girls see someone like Thalia (Pena) who made it to state, and they want to do that.
“I have some good lifters who are also good recruiters. They are a different group of girls, but somehow I keep finding them, and they keep coming back.”
COLUMBIA
The Lady ’Necks ended a good day on a high note, with 15 lifters finishing and five making it to state. Qualifying was Madison Smith at 97 pounds, Karmen Hanzik at 123, Samantha Palacios at 220, Haley Jones at 259 pounds and Honey Hart in the super heavyweight.
“It was a crazy meet,” Columbia coach Willis Johnson said. “I felt like we did good. The regional meet is tough, but they competed well, and they all left it out on the floor.
“We made some mistakes, and I made some myself, but we will learn from them. I just like that our team helps each other out and builds each other up.”
SWEENY
Senior Berlynn McLaren qualified in the 198-pound weight class after finishing second with a personal-best 715 total pounds. Her squat was 260, a personal-best 145-pound bench press and 310 on the deadlift, Sweeny coach Stan Howard said.
“We had 18 girls make it to regionals, and that’s unheard of, and we had two teams because you are only allowed 12 members to a team,” Howard said. “The girls have placed in every meet this year. This was a tough region with so many strong girls, but several girls placed well in Class 4A-Division II.”
Others who placed included Kamryn Brown, sixth; Priscilla Camacho, third, Katelynn Landriault, KiKi Santimauro and Kaelyn Wiginton, fourth; and Kennedy Tucker, fifth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.