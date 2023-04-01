WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia Lady ’Necks head coach Kathryn Carr experienced a first in her 29-year career at the school — her team won the Roughneck Relays.
The Lady ’Necks amassed 141 points to claim the home track and field invitational Thursday at Griggs Field at Columbia High School, an excellent way to cap off the 2023 regular season. The District 26-4A meet is April 10 and 12 in Stafford.
While the team had three athletes win, the Lady ’Necks accumulated 48 of 60 points in the relays and garnered 26 points in the distance runs, 20 in throwing events and 28 in the jumping competitions.
El Campo placed second with 116 points, and Sweeny had a good showing with 93 points to place third. Brazosport, which had many of its athletes competing in the weekend’s Texas Relays, still grabbed 74 points to take fourth.
One of the five event wins for the Lady ’Necks Thursday came from Alyssa Lewis in the 400-meter dash, where she crossed the finish line in 58.97 — not too far off her season-best time of 58.23 in last week’s Doug Reid Relays in Sweeny.
Londyn Brown did her thing in the high jump with no other athletes scoring either because of no-heighting or scratching. Brown topped 5-foot-2 in the event.
Brown also won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, beating her 35-foot, 6-inch leap from last week. The junior finished the field events with a runner-up leap of 17-2 in the long jump, also besting last week’s mark of 16-5.5.
In the throwing competitions, Savannah Ward helped the Lady ’Necks gain points by winning shot put with a personal-best toss of 34 feet, and Katelyn Keen took second in the discus with a throw of 95 feet. Ward grabbed two points with a fifth-place throw of 88 feet, 3 inches.
Placing runner-up in the distance runs were Laysa Stanford in the 2-mile run with a time of 15:48.25 and junior Lela Erwin, who took second in the 1-mile race in 6:06.04 and the 800-meter run in 2:39.29.
The 48 relay points the Lady ’Necks earned stemmed from a win in the 1,600-meter relay with the team of Najet Bryant, Carter Ride, Abigail Miskch and Lewis in 4:20.42. The Lady ’Necks also had a runner-up time of 51.04 from Natalie Sharpe, Alexia Lewis, Brown and Alyssa Lewis in the 400-meter relay and the quartet of Ramya Riggins, Bryant, Brown and Alexia Lewis taking third in the 800-meter relay in 1:50.77.
LADY DOGS
Sweeny had a much stronger showing in Thursday’s meet than at the Doug Reid Relays last week.
Ma’rya Quarles paced the team with a win in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 15.90. Alecia King followed when she crossed the finish line in 16.81, and Shaylee Robinson rounded out the 20 points the Lady Dogs got in the event with a fifth-place time of 19.25.
Freshman Belle Seibert grabbed eight points for the Lady Dogs in the 300-meter version with a time of 54.68, and Emma McCurdy took fourth in 55.85 as Sweeny finished with 32 of its 93 points in the hurdling events.
The Lady Dogs also performed well in the relays, earning 32 points.
The quartet of Kay’ana Britton, Alyssa Fitts, Quarles and Shania Woodard placed third by finishing the 400 relay in 51.50, and the team of Amya Joseph, McCurdy, Seibert and King also placed third in the 1-mile relay in 4:36.16. The 800 relay team of Britton, Fitts, Seibert and Joseph took fourth (1:51.75).
Other top finishers for Sweeny included Woodard placing second in the 100-meter dash in 13.10 and taking fourth in the long jump at 15-5. Quarles was fourth in the triple jump (31-6), and Kayla Eulenfeld placed third in discus (93-11).
LADY EXPORTERS
Brazosport earned 32 points in the relays and 18 in the distance runs.
The 800-meter relay team of Myzaya Taylor, Taty’Anna Sanders, Deja El-Amin and Diamond Lewis turned in a runner-up time of 1:50.66, and both the 400 and 1,600 teams placed fourth.
Megan Ferrell won the 800-meter run in 2:36.28 and crossed fourth in the mile in 6:26.02 to account for 14 of the team’s 18 points in the long-distance runs.
Other top finishers for the Lady Ships were El-Amin taking third in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 16-8 and third in the triple jump at 32 feet. Madison Davis took third in the shot put (32-11.75), and Torrijah Goins was fourth in the discus (personal-best 91-8).
