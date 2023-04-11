DANBURY
Following the team’s first loss to Van Vleck in almost a decade, Danbury head coach Jack Brown adjusted the Lady Panthers’ lineup for Monday’s rescheduled District 24-3A softball game against Hempstead.
The results were profound.
The Lady Panthers tallied 16 base knocks and 15 runs in a 15-0 run-rule victory at the Danbury Baseball/Softball Complex.
“We scored eight in the first two innings, and I didn’t think we would peel off seven in the third, so I was getting ready to give everybody some work because we have six on the bench that can go in at any time,” the coach said. “I was ready to make massive substitutions, and we kept getting hits.
“It was one of those nights where everyone was seeing the ball well, and everyone put the ball in play.”
Danbury enjoyed a 10-day break after falling to Van Vleck, 10-5, in a March 31 matchup. It was the team’s first loss to Van Vleck since April 14, 2015.
“After our last game, it was a pretty disappointing loss, I reshuffled the deck for this one and moved some people in the lineup, and it seemed to work for them today,” Brown said. “We will probably stick with that tomorrow since we have back-to-back games with a rainout. I am proud of their effort. It was nicely done at the plate, and everybody was hitting the ball hard and hitting it well.”
The Lady Panthers scored two batters into the game when Savana Henken doubled home Maddy Carrigan, and Frankie Vrazel tripled home Henken in the next at-bat for a 2-0 lead. Two at-bats later, Brynlee Auer’s sacrifice fly brought Vrazel home.
The Lady Panthers added five runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Vrazel’s single scored Carrigan, and Auer reached safely on an error that plated Vrazel and Henken for a 6-0 lead.
Kady Hansen’s sac fly scored Rylee Jamison, and Hannah Hodge’s groundout scored Auer for an 8-0 lead.
Hempstead did not record an out in the third inning as Danbury scored seven times to activate the three-inning run rule.
Singles by Vrazel and Jamison each brought home a run to make it a 10-0 game. Jenna Penn and Hansen each singled in a run, and Lexi Cappadona’s double to center field plated courtesy runner Jaeden Kuck and Hansen for a 14-0 lead. Hodge’s base hit scored Cappadona for the game’s final run.
Vrazel finished 3-for-3, scored three times and drove in two runs, and Auer batted 1-for-2, drove in three runs and scored twice. Henken batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Penn, Hansen and Cappadona each tallied two hits. Hansen, Cappadona and Hodge each plated a pair of runs.
While the offense did its job, Penn was in control in the circle. She pitched three no-hit innings, struck out three and hit one batter.
The win was a nice bounceback for the Lady Panthers, who find themselves in a tightly contested district race for second place.
“I have been telling the girls all season long that the bull’s-eye is on our back; we are the big prize to everybody,” Brown said. “We still have the big one with East Bernard, and now the Van Vleck game is massive. You can’t look past Boling; they have a solid team.
“We can’t afford to look past anybody. When we play our best, we are going to be awfully hard to beat, but sometimes we have those games where we are not putting it in play as much, and then it becomes a very even playing field.”
The Lady Panthers (6-2, 15-11) travel today to Hitchcock, but the final three games are against teams vying for playoff spots in Boling (2-3, 5-11), East Bernard (8-0, 22-5-1) and Van Vleck (6-2, 13-2-1).
“We take it one game at a time, but in the back of our minds, we are thinking about East Bernard, we are thinking about Van Vleck — it’s hard not to,” Brown said. “It is a three-horse race right now, and right now, we are sitting in third because of the loss to them (Van Vleck).
“That game is huge.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.