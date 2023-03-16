DANBURY
Three Lady Panthers will wrap up their powerlifting careers at the state’s highest level today, and they hope to end it on a positive note.
Danbury seniors Lizbeth Gomez-Hernandez, Caylin Harrell and Jenna Penn will make it a return trip to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
They will each compete today in the 3A small school division.
Gomez-Hernandez placed fifth overall and second in the small school division at the Region 4-Division 3 meet in Bay City a couple of weeks ago with 495 pounds. Her squat was 184, bench pressed 105, a season-best, and had a deadlift of 205.
Harrell placed seventh overall but won the small school division at 148 pounds by lifting 715 pounds. Her squat was 264, with a bench press of 170 and a season-best deadlift of 280.
Penn was also the champion of the small school division and finished fourth overall, with 815 total pounds. She had a squat of 315, a bench press of 195 and a deadlift of 305.
Each will have to climb the standings, but that’s not something these girls haven’t done before.
They were seeded 16th, 22nd and 32nd in their respective weight classes at last year’s state meet. Harrell, seeded 22nd in the 132 class, finished ninth. A 16th seed in the 220-pound class, Penn finished 12th with a 760 total. Gomez-Hernandez ranked 32nd at 114 but finished 10th with a 495 total.
Anything is possible.
GOMEZ-HERNANDEZ
Gomez-Hernandez’s goal is to lift more this season. She went down a weight class to 105 and said lifting more with less has been challenging.
“I’ve been doing different workouts to target the different muscles,” she said.
The exercises increased her poundage in the bench press, she said. She has also done more pushups. Those exercises have helped her in the bench press when she lifts the weight and then has to hold for a second or two before the judge tells her to rack it.
Gomez-Hernandez also worked more in the offseason.
In her first time at the state meet last year, she lifted during the powerlifting season, but this year, Gomez-Hernandez did not run in track. Instead, she allowed herself to train more on the weights.
“It’s hard for me to train for two things at the same time,” Gomez-Hernandez said. “It was hard to lift and then run; it felt weird for me. I was a long-distance and a sprinter, so I would focus on that, and then when it was powerlifting season, I would do that.
“This year, I didn’t do track, so I have been focusing more on lifting, and I started going to a gym outside of school, and I think that also helped a lot.”
Gomez-Hernandez felt she had a high hill to climb in her weight class. She enters today seeded 22nd at 495 pounds. To get back into the top 10 like last year, she would have to lift 50 pounds based on today’s standings.
“My goal this year is beating my own PRs,” she said. “I need to come in with a good warm-up that morning. I need to make sure I wake up early because last year, I woke up late, and I was tired and make sure I eat and drink water because that helps, too.”
PENN
Penn has emphasized deadlift this year, she said, but her main focus has been on the bench press.
“I’m hoping to get 335 or 340 on squat, 225 on bench and 320 or better on deadlift, which would be a new PR for me because I’ve only ever got 315,” Penn said. “I am hoping to reach podium, but this year, I am higher in the ranks than last year, especially since I went down in a weight class, but there is one girl in fifth that has like 935, and I’m at 815.”
Penn is seeded eighth at 815 pounds and trails seventh by 35 pounds and sixth place by 40 pounds.
“I would be in sixth if I did all of the lifts I’ve been hoping to get,” she said.
Dropping to the 198 class helped Penn win the regional meet among small school competitors. If she had stayed at 220, she would have had to fight to get to state, she said. At regional, Danbury coach Chris Shipman said she could take the meet easier on herself because she had already lifted more than most girls in her class.
“Experience helped me going from my freshman year to my sophomore year because freshman year, I bombed out, and my sophomore year, I got the full experience with all my lifts and getting to see how other people lifted and what they did,” Penn said. “Now that I have gone to state, it is going to be a lot easier, less nerve-wracking and just more comfortable.”
HARRELL
Harrell dealt with pain in her right knee most of the season, and she’s had little time to get back into shape.
She tweaked it in the second meet at Van Vleck when her right knee was wrapped too tight. When she went down on a squat rep, she pulled a muscle. She also has a bone in the back of her knee that is larger than usual, adding to the pain.
The injury forced Harrell to miss the rest of the regular season, but her previous lifts were good enough to qualify her for region. Harrell couldn’t train much during the injury, but her upper body benefited because the press bench was the only category she could train. Harrell was out for four weeks but picked her training back up a week or two before regionals, she said.
“It benefited me, but it also didn’t. My bench went up, but my squat went down,” Harrell said. “I just have to push through. I probably got on it a lot earlier than I should have, but with state right around the corner, I had to start somewhere to get back up there, or I wouldn’t be able to go.”
Harrell enters today’s meet seeded 22nd at 715 pounds. Eight lifters are separated by 40 pounds, so Harrell has room to move up if she can put together good lifts.
“Since I went up a weight class, it’s not looking great for me,” she said. “There are girls squatting 100 pounds more than me, but all I can do is push and try to get up there. I finished ninth last year, and I don’t think I can finish ninth this year, but I can try.”
Regardless of how her senior season went, Harrell will end it as a two-time state qualifier.
“I want to have fun because of my knee injury; I’ve had a lot of setbacks this year,” Harrell said. “I’ve had a good year. I’m happy with how far I have come; I want to have fun. And if I get up there, I get up there, and if I don’t, I don’t. It’s whatever.”
