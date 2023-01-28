IOWA COLONY — With about three minutes remaining in Friday’s District 26-4A girls basketball game, La Marque was ready to pack it in and head out of Iowa Colony High School trailing by more than 20 points with the inevitable loss in the distance.
The only thing that might be as inevitable is the Lady Pioneers clinching a postseason berth in their inaugural season. Still, head coach Brandi Justice is not looking past anyone after her Lady Pioneers handed La Marque its 13th straight loss with a 47-24 victory Friday night.
“I’m very proud of our girls. They are playing really good basketball right now, and our focus is Brazosport,” she said.
With two games remaining, Iowa Colony (6-4, 10-16) is third in the District 26-4A standings behind district champion Bay City (10-0, 26-1) and Stafford (6-4, 12-7). The Lady Pioneers host Stafford in the regular-season finale next Friday, and the Lady Spartans hold the No. 2 seed stemming from their Jan. 10 win over the Lady Pioneers.
“I think we are better now than the first time we played Stafford. I am looking forward to that matchup,” Justice said.
Sweeny (5-4, 10-18) had a bye Friday and is in the fourth spot, and Columbia (4-5, 13-13), which lost its third straight Friday night, is on the outside looking in with three games left.
Iowa Colony has a head-to-head tiebreaker against Columbia. A Lady Pioneer win Tuesday against Brazosport or a Columbia loss would give the new Class 4A team a playoff berth.
“Honestly, I don’t take any game for granted, and I don’t enter any game overly confident. I take it a quarter at a time,” Justice said. “We have eight quarters of basketball left before playoffs, and in my mind, we are not even in it yet. I know everyone may have to go through Bay City, so I think we are in a good spot right now.”
The Lady Pioneers did not mess around Friday night, jumping out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead.
Aaliyah Rogers opened the game with back-to-back buckets, and Janyha Johnson finished the quarter by scoring eight of the team’s next 10 points.
A free throw by Harmony Smith, a Johnson pass to Rogers for a bucket and a Harmony pass to Bailey Jackson for a 3-pointer extended the Lady Pioneers’ lead to 19-6 with 4:47 remaining in the first half.
Iowa Colony then went on a 6-3 advantage with a transition bucket by Zia Willett, a Payton Watson pass to Rogers, resulting in a banked 2, and Watson’s putback pushed the home team’s lead to 25-9 with under a minute left.
Iowa Colony outscored La Marque 13-4 in the third quarter, with eight points from Johnson and five from Watson. By the fourth quarter, Justice had her players work on new defensive schemes and fine-tune some offensive plays to run out the final eight minutes.
Johnson led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Rogers with 13 and 11 from Watson.
“And trying to get girls that typically don’t get many minutes of playing time. We are trying to make our bench stronger,” she said. “La Marque only has five girls, and they are not a bad team, but with a lead like this, I try to get the girls who don’t typically play a lot of minutes.”
Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.