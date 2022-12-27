Those close losses finally paid off for Iowa Colony.
The Lady Pioneers used offensive rebounding and took advantage of turnovers to come out with a 56-34 tournament-opening victory over Terry on the first day of the 49th Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic at Brazoswood High School.
“This was a good win for us after the Christmas holiday,” Lady Pioneers coach Brandi Justice said. “I’ve known about this tournament for some time now, and I’m excited to get my first win in this tournament, and I think the girls played a tremendous game.”
Iowa Colony (4-13) suffered three straight losses by six or fewer points and five defeats within that margin entering the tournament.
Tuesday’s opener was never close, courtesy of 15 offensive rebounds in the first half and an 8-0 run to end the first quarter that gave the Lady Pioneers a lead they would not relinquish.
The Lady Rangers (3-12) led 4-3 following Malasha Andrews’ bucket with 3:56 left in the opening quarter. The Lady Pioneers got going on offense with a Janyha Johnson pass to Jasmine Chase. Three possessions later, Johnson hit Bailey Jackson and the freshman connected on a jumper with 1:50 left.
Aaliyah Rogers’ putback with 46.8 seconds left and a transition basket by Johnson gave the Lady Pioneers an 11-4 advantage after the first eight minutes of play.
Johnson connected on a jumper and deposited a pair of free throws to push the Iowa Colony lead to 16-4 with 5:14 left in the first half. Meanwhile, the Lady Pioneers’ defense did not allow a field goal in the second quarter and converted seven turnovers into four points. Terry’s only points were two foul shots with the game at 18-6 before Iowa Colony ended the half on a 5-0 run.
Payton Watson opened the second half with a trey as the freshman began to find her stroke, and she connected on a transition shot five possessions later. A Johnson pass to Jackson turned into another field goal 2:10 into the third quarter to extend the Iowa Colony lead to 28-7. In a span of 4:44, the Lady Pioneers had a 10-0 advantage while Terry went 0-of-10 from the floor with four turnovers.
Ball movement continued for the Lady Pioneers in the fourth quarter, including a Johnson-to-Jackson connection with a bucket and Watson hitting Jackson on an inbound pass — each within the first 59 seconds of the final stanza.
Johnson finished the game with 14 points and six assists.
“She is our floor general, and she has played well for us,” Justice said. “She gets good looks for us and gets good opportunities for the other girls. She makes us better, and we are very fortunate to have her.”
Rogers led the offensive rebounding charge, finishing with nine points and 13 boards. Iowa Colony outrebounded Terry 32-10 in the first half.
“Aaliyah is going to be big for us for years to come,” Justice said. “She is very aggressive on both ends and was a rebounding machine today. I am very proud of her.”
Justice believed the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic would give her girls good experience. Most teams competing in the two-day classic are Class 5A or 6A schools.
“This is a good tournament for us to be in,” she said. “This is some good exposure for us and get some good games in before we go back home and back into district play.”
FORT BEND WILLOWRIDGE 56, IOWA COLONY 31
The Lady Pioneers did not have the same success in the paint in the nightcap against Fort Bend Willowridge, getting outrebounded 50-35 en route to a 56-31 loss in the first round of the championship bracket.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 12-4 lead with 4:45 left in the opening quarter and ballooned the advantage to 25-10 a couple of minutes into the second quarter.
Iowa Colony stormed back with a 10-3 run to end the half, trailing 28-20 at halftime.
Willowridge finished 1-of-11 from the floor during that stretch while Zia Willett accounted for back-to-back buckets. Chase drew the bucket and the harm to make it a 28-19 game with 1:57 left. Johnson’s free throw brought the game within eight points at the half.
The Lady Eagles ran away after that, outscoring the Lady Pioneers 28-11. Iowa Colony’s shooting went cold, connecting on 4-of-31 from the floor, including an 0-of-13 stretch in the third quarter.
Rogers led the Lady Pioneers with 11 points before fouling out.
After finishing 1-1 on Day 1 of the tournament, the Lady Pioneers will play Victoria West at 9 a.m. today in the championship bracket. The game will take place in the second gym at Brazoswood High School.
The winner of that game will play the winner between Brazosport and Channelview in the fifth-place game at 6 p.m. in the second gym.
