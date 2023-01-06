IOWA COLONY — Iowa Colony’s inaugural game in girls soccer history ended with its first win.
Freshman Valeria Sanchez recorded a hat trick, and the Lady Pioneers blanked Fort Bend Willowridge in the second half for a 4-1 victory Thursday morning to open the Wagon Wheel Classic at Iowa Colony High School.
Sanchez was unguardable by using her long strides to run around defenders and bury the ball into the net. Meanwhile, Lady Pioneer goalkeepers Audrey Harriman and Kaylee Guerrero put in solid efforts in the net.
“I’m seeing the growth continuing to happen,” Lady Pioneers coach Brad Harrington said. “I thought we had a good first half except for the last few minutes, but that is a part of having a young team.”
Sanchez made her presence felt four minutes into the game when she broke free and had a one-on-one matchup with Willowridge’s goalkeeper, but she passed it backside to Lizbeth Lira, who had a better angle and buried the ball for the first goal in program history.
“No. 15 (Sanchez) probably could have scored, but she unselfishly passed it off to the wide-open person, and she (Lira) buried it.”
Five minutes later, Sanchez recorded her first of three when she ran around a defender and shot the ball past the keeper seconds later. Sanchez broke away again with 7:51 left to play in the first half and pushed the ball through from the left side of the goal.
Sanchez’s final goal came with 5:15 left in the game after Willowridge had pressured Iowa Colony for much of the second half. Once she gained possession of the ball, Sanchez sped past the defense and finished it with her hat trick. Olivia Rodriguez accounted for an assist on two of Sanchez’s three goals.
“She (Sanchez) is a heck of an athlete, a great soccer player and a great kid. She is a difference maker on the field for us,” Harrington said.
The Lady Eagles rarely threatened in the first half, but when they did, Harriman stymied their shots. The sophomore goalkeeper recorded two goals on three shots on goal. The third shot put Willowridge on the board with 1:54 to play in the first half.
Guerrero took over in the second half, recording five saves on five shots on goal.
“They are a work in progress, and they have both come a long way, especially the first one, Audrey. She has been amazing and has been coming along,” Harrington said. “We are getting there, and hopefully, by district, we will be there.”
The Lady Pioneers dropped their second game to Elsik and will play Fort Bend Hightower today at 2 p.m. to conclude pool play.
Sweeny beats Lamar Consolidated: The Sweeny Lady Dogs opened the Wagon Wheel Classic on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Lamar Consolidated.
Caydance Lobdell had the team’s lone goal on an assist from Chesnee Mathis in the first half.
The Lady Dogs will play two games today, beginning with a 10 a.m. tilt with Terry and a 4 p.m. matchup with Cy Springs.
Columbia’s Jenkins buries 2 goals: The Lady ’Necks also beat Lamar Consolidated, 3-0, in the nightcap Thursday night.
Evie Jenkins scored twice on her birthday, and Maddie Haas had the Lady ’Necks’ other goal. Kenzie Whipple recorded two assists and goalkeepers Lynzi Thompson and Schylar Lavender each recorded a save.
Columbia (1-0) will play Cy Springs at noon today and conclude pool play at 4 p.m. against Terry.
Angleton wins 1st tournament game: The Angleton Ladycats defeated Victoria West, 1-0, in their first game of the New Year’s Kickoff Classic at Wildcat Stadium in Angleton.
Caylen Alexander scored on an assist by Ruby Leal. The Ladycats open Day 2 at 9:45 a.m. today against Fulshear. The Lady Chargers stormed back in the second half against Giddings, tying the game at 3 to force penalty kicks. Fulshear won 4-2 in PKs.
Fort Bend Elkins and Katy Taylor will face off in the other semifinal game at 8 a.m., with the winner heading to the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
