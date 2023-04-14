STAFFORD
The new kids on the block announced their presence in a big way at the conclusion of the District 26-4A Championship meet.
The Lady Pioneers won the district crown in their inaugural postseason competition with 151 points, edging Columbia’s 132. Sweeny finished third with 93, and Brazosport was fourth with 89 on the final day of the meet Thursday at Stafford High School.
“They work hard. We put in the time with them, put together workouts and all that, and they work hard. That’s all you can say,” Iowa Colony girls coach Rachel Easley said. “Everybody dropped a PR today — every single individual who ran, ran a personal-best time.”
Aside from the team points, athletes competed for a chance to qualify for the Class 4A-Region 4 Area meet Wednesday at Bay City High School. The top four athletes in each event Thursday advanced.
The Lady Pioneers did a lot of damage in the distance runs, including three runners in the 1-mile, won by Katherine Canchola with a time of 5:53.76. She beat Brazosport runner-up Megan Ferrell by about 13 seconds. Regan Carr also advanced to area in the 1-mile after crossing the finish line in 6:20.28. Canchola also placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.34 to give Iowa Colony two points.
“Kat played a softball game two days ago. She’s got another one tomorrow, she’s in varsity powerlifting, varsity volleyball and now she is varsity track,” Easley said. “We are sharing her, so the fact that she was able to come out here and do what she did was remarkable. I can’t say enough about her.”
The Lady Pioneers got six points from Valeria Sanchez in the 2-mile run Monday after she clocked in at 16:07.83, but Iowa Colony gained 14 points from two area qualifiers in the 800 Thursday.
Carr placed third in 2:31.99, but the race for first came down to a photo finish, with Columbia’s Lela Erwin edging out Iowa Colony’s Mariah Samarco by .07 of a second.
Erwin’s time of 2:30.83 was a personal best by five seasons. Samarco’s time was 2:30.90.
“The times were tight, and she (Erwin) was just a little force to be reckoned with. She ran a great race, and I am kind of without words; I am so excited for her,” Columbia coach Kathryn Carr said. “She looked like a 100-meter sprinter in the final part of the 800, so super proud of her. She ran the third leg in the mile relay and the mile before that, and I asked her how she was feeling in the mile relay, and she said, ‘Oh, I got this.’ She ran really tough today.”
Iowa Colony and Columbia also went 1-2 in the 1-mile relay.
Iowa Colony and Columbia were neck and neck on the final exchange chasing Stafford. However, when Lady Pioneer Ashtyn Lewis made her final turn in the last 100 meters, she was all alone in first place to give the Iowa Colony team of Samarco, Bailey Wilturner, Je’Dyn Parker and Lewis a time of 4:13 45 for the win, followed by Columbia’s foursome of Najet Bryant, Carter Rife, Abigail Miksch and Alyssa Lewis in 4:16.43.
Ashtyn Lewis came away with a win in the 400-meter dash — beating out 2022 state qualifier Alyssa Lewis’ time of 58.94 with her own at 55.67.
“And she’s a freshman,” Easley said. “She has so much more ahead of her and works really hard. We are at a point where when we alternate workouts, she’ll work with the boys, and she is one of those kids who, when you tell them what the workout is, she doesn’t complain.
“She encourages her teammates and is all-around a team player.”
Samarco also qualified in the 400, giving Iowa Colony 16 points in the race, when she crossed the finish line in 1:02.36 for third place.
The Iowa Colony 400-meter relay team of Arius Williams, Hannah Young, Adriana Murry and Ashtyn Lewis placed runner-up in 48.54, and the 800-meter relay quartet of Wilturner, Young, Murry and Williams took third in 1:44.62.
Other Lady Pioneer qualifiers included second place, Zia Willett, 100-meter hurdles, 16.74 and 300-meter hurdles, 49.83; third, Williams, 200-meter dash, 25.48; Wilturner, 100-meter dash, 12.95; and fourth, Breia Dixon, 300-meter hurdles, 51.27.
“Honestly, I am proud of them, but I could not ask for a better crop of kids,” Easley said. “These young kids bought in, they have built a culture and they work hard.”
Other Lady ’Neck qualifiers included third, Erwin, 1-mile run, 6:10.74; and Miksch, 100-meter hurdles, 18.39; and fourth, Natalie Sharpe, Alexia Lewis, Londyn Brown and Alyssa Lewis, 400-meter relay, 50.02 and Ramya Riggins, Sharpe, Brown and Alexia Lewis, 800-meter relay, 1:47.75.
“I am most proud of the team effort,” Carr said. “In almost every race we ran in today, we had PRs — and not by milliseconds, but by two or three seconds. Lela’s time in the 800 was five seconds faster, and our 4-by-2 was two seconds faster, and as a coach, that makes me super proud that, no matter the place, we are improving and making strides forward.”
SWEENY
The Lady Dogs got a third of their points in the hurdles, led by senior Alecia King.
In the 100 meters, King was first to cross the finish line in 16.48 and won the 300 version in 49.22.
Ma’rya Quarles placed fourth to qualify for area in the 100 hurdles (18.75), and Amya Joseph is moving on in the 300 (49.85).
Other qualifiers included fourth place, Shania Woodard, 100-meter dash, 12.99; Jovianna Bermudez, 2-mile run, 17:23.18; Symphony Hysten, King, Joseph and Belle Seibert; 1,600-meter relay, 4:26.00.
BRAZOSPORT
The Brazosport 400- and 800-meter relay teams’ journey to return to the UIL State Track and Field meet took a first step forward Thursday, with both quartets advancing.
The Lady Ships’ 400 team of Tr’Chelle Harkless, Ahmasia Brown, Amaya Waddy and Jacelyn Van Dyke placed third in 49.16 but rebounded in the 800 competition with a winning time of 1:43.20.
“Our district is extremely competitive, but it is championship season, and the biggest thing I tell these girls is time still matters, but it’s about placing, it’s about advancing and it’s about getting to the next week and the next week,” Brazosport girls coach Richard Davis said. “We didn’t run our best in the 4-by-1, but we are going to run again next week, and the 4-by-2, they were frustrated by how they ran the 4-by-1 because they are so competitive and we have great leadership.
“It was a whole different story there.”
Last year’s state-qualifying teams lost a senior, but add the athletic freshman Waddy.
“It’s my favorite time of the year because the pressure is up, and they handle it so well,” Davis said. “At no time throughout this year did we talk about district, area or regionals; we have been talking about state all year. That’s the goal. Last year was great to get there, but the plan is to go to Austin and come back with some stuff this year.”
The distance runs have become competitive, but Ferrell fought and advanced to the next round.
Ferrell was the district champion in the 2-mile Monday at 12:45.80 and runner-up to Iowa Colony’s Canchola in the 1-mile run when she crossed the finish line in 6:07.48. Ferrell fought through a crowd in the 800-meter run with a fourth-place time of 2:32.23. That race was separated by less than two seconds between first through fifth place, just edging Canchola by .01 seconds to advance.
“She is running her strongest all year,” Davis said. “We have one more opportunity with her to get through area, get through regional and try to take something further than that. She has really embraced the 800 and is quickly getting better at it.
“It’s such a challenge to be a distance runner with that tempo and stride and then having to turn it into a sprint with the 800. That is something she is working on. We come in with a plan every week, and she sticks with that plan and executes it.”
Other Lady Ship qualifiers included second place, Brown, 200-meter dash, 25.44; fourth, Van Dyke, 200-meter dash, 25.95.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.