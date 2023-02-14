SWEENY — Brazosport ended the first round of District 26-4A play on the right foot and solidified its spot as the No. 3 team in the standings.
A pair of second-half goals by Fabiola Cruz in Monday’s district affair led to a 2-0 victory over Sweeny at Bulldog Stadium.
The Lady Exporters came to life in the second half, controlling possession, remaining aggressive and connecting on passes up the middle.
In the 55th minute, Brazosport’s Arianna Arredondo possessed the ball on a deflection and passed it in the middle to Cruz, who took the ball up the field and shot it to the left side of the net.
It was one of eight shots on goal in the second half by Brazosport. The last one came with 3:45 remaining in regulation when Sweeny keeper Kamrynn Moore batted Natali Reyes’ shot away, but Cruz headed the ball on the rebound to make it a 2-0 game.
The aggressiveness of midfielder Aubrey Martinez aided the Lady Exporters’ offense. The sophomore constantly booted the ball to the middle of the field, the area Cruz, Arredondo and Reyes occupied.
“She controls the tempo,” Nicoll said. “We were talking at halftime that we were kicking the ball and not doing what we needed to do or what we practiced to do, but we told them to keep the ball on the ground, make passes and boom, we had a goal.
“Then another one came later in the half, so that was the key — control the ball and control the tempo.”
Sweeny was without four players while the school’s basketball program competed in Katy simultaneously in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict. Those missing players, including Alecia King and Ma’rya Quarles, zapped the Lady Dogs’ speed, coach Samantha Rakowitz said.
It helped Brazosport control the game with sweeper Brooklyn Rhoades and stopper Ariana Rendon. Those two and defensive wingers Samantha Kaale and Daniela Gutierrez clamped down on Caydance Lobdell, Chesnee Mathis and Madison Warner to lead Brazosport to its sixth clean sheet this season and second in district play.
“I’ll tell ya, Dani, that is only the second time she has played that position (side defender) … she is a work in progress,” Brazosport coach Robert Nicoll said. “She hustles to the ball, she won the ball, she was stepping in front of them and she was definitely a game changer.
“And as she was doing that, I noticed the other ones were starting to follow, so she was a trendsetter tonight, and she kept the defense rallied.”
It also doesn’t hurt to have a goalkeeper in Lizet Jimenez, who has proven she can stop anything in the goal, including Lobdell’s penalty kick in the seventh minute.
Despite surrendering two goals, Moore finished with nine saves.
“She did awesome. She has improved tremendously,” Rakowitz said. “She is a great kid who works so hard, and she is very smart, which helps her read, and she knows when to go or when to stay.
“Her and the defense have done phenomenal this year. We have a sophomore sweeper (Norah Sparks) who has never played sweeper before, but she’s fast, and she has done phenomenal. I am proud of them. They are young, but they’re getting better every day.”
The win puts the Lady Ships (4-2-0, 7-5-2) firmly in third place ahead of the Lady Dogs (2-3-1, 2-7-2) with the end of the first round of district play.
“We’re playing better ball than when we first started,” Nicoll said. “I think the Needville game this coming Saturday will be much more competitive. I’d like us to play like we did against Columbia. All we are doing is trying to fine-tune.
“We want to make it to the playoffs, we want to make it further than what we have in the last few years and that’s our goal. We are getting there.”
Brazosport will play Saturday at Needville, while Sweeny will host Stafford to stay in fourth place. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in the district opener.
