FREEPORT — The Brazosport Lady Exporters won the District 26-4A Tennis Tournament by the thinnest of margins.
The final day of the two-day competition wrapped up Thursday after a windy and dusty Day 1 and a Stafford team looking to sweep the district on Brazosport’s home court, but the Lady Ship prevailed to take the top spot with 15.5 points to Stafford’s 15.
Brazosport won two positions, advancing to the Class 4A-Region 4 tennis tournament April 11-12 at North East ISD in San Antonio. The win marks the girls first district title since 2019.
“At regionals, anything can happen,” Brazosport coach Brock Owens said. “… Tennis is a mental game; it is almost as bad as golf. It can get in your head, and you can’t make a shot, so anything can happen because regionals is a different world.
“Just have fun and enjoy it, especially if you are a senior. It could be one match or four, so enjoy it.”
In mixed doubles, Boston Owens and Andrea Huerta beat out Stafford to be crowned district champions, and B’port’s girls duo of Leslie Iracheta and Jazmin Brooks claimed the district title.
“The girls doubles are my No. 1 team. They are, like, 20-6 or something crazy, so they have been consistent all year. I think they medaled in six of seven tournaments,” Brock Owens said. “They have been consistent, and we’ll hope for the best at regionals.
“My mixed doubles team, I expected them to play like they did.”
Boston Owens and Huerta had to get through the Stafford duo and trailed at one point, 5-2, but rallied to beat Stafford in a set, 7-5. Winning the title in mixed doubles marks Owens’ second district doubles title. The senior won last year with Casey Coen.
“His partner moved away, so we played with a few things, and we found a girl who can deal with him,” Brock Owens said. “He is like a roller coaster of emotions. … It’s about controlling his emotions. He wants to win at all costs … and I think about myself when I was young; I wanted to win at all costs, and he is slowly learning to do what he can. He has matured a lot on that court.”
The top two finishers in each position advanced to regionals, and Columbia will have a few players representing the school in San Antonio.
Gavin Robards won the boys singles title, and the boys doubles team of Elijah Burton and Pierce White claimed second. Those two positions helped the Roughnecks finish as district runners-up to Stafford.
Iowa Colony freshman Aurora Murphy made it out of district and will compete in San Antonio after placing runner-up in the girls singles competition.
Other placers but not qualifying included Brazosport’s mixed doubles team of Isaiah Lopez and Kayla Guel, taking third, and the Exporters boys team of Sahaad Myers and Jose Reyes, rebounding from their first-round loss to the Roughnecks to finish third.
In girls singles play, Brazosport’s Keylen Delafuente placed third, and teammate Makayla Ramirez finished fourth to help give the Lady Ships enough points to win the title.
“My No. 4 girl (Ramirez), she played her heart out,” Owens said. “But it was fun to see the maturity of a senior play out and watch her compete and fight for one match. The difference maker was her winning her match for us to win the girls district title.”
Columbia’s Taryn Fojtik and Andrea Moody took third in girls doubles play.
The Brazosport varsity team was not the only squad to win a district championship. The junior varsity club claimed the title behind girls doubles team Hannah Rodriguez and Audrey Gomez.
The teams of Mia Frias and Deborah Rodriguez and Jayla Dean and Mariah Rodriguez each finished second. In singles play, Peyton McShan was runner-up in the boys competition.
Other placers for B’port included Alianna Gomez and Viola Melendez taking third in girls doubles; Andrea Rios and Ryan Sullivan finishing third in mixed doubles; and Marijose Torres settling for fourth in girls singles play.
