FREEPORT
The Lady Exporters would not let Iowa Colony beat them on their floor Tuesday night.
Amaya Waddy had a say in that, too.
The Brazosport freshman scored 19 first-half points, the Lady Exporters raced out to a 22-point lead in the third quarter and held on for an upset 60-54 victory Tuesday night at the EE “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
“We came to play today,” Brazosport coach LaShaye Thompson said. “When we play our team ball, no team can beat us. We played as a team, we played good defense, we ran the court, we looked for open shots.
“Nobody played for themselves; everyone played for the team.”
The Brazosport win also keeps the team’s playoff hopes alive.
The win, coupled with Sweeny’s loss to state-ranked Bay City on Tuesday, put the Lady Exporters two back with two games to go. The Lady Dogs have to lose their next two games, and the Lady Exporters have to win their next three. Sweeny and Brazosport end the regular season against each other Feb. 7.
“It’s not over. We are playing until the end,” Thompson said.
Brazosport had someone in Iowa Colony’s driving lanes all night, out-rebounded the Lady Pioneers and beat the visiting team in transition — all vital for a young, undersized Iowa Colony team to succeed. Iowa Colony was limited to 17-of-78 shooting from the floor, a 21.7 percent shooting mark.
“Being young sometimes catches up with you,” Iowa Colony Brandi Justice said. “We are a good team. I think Brazosport was better tonight. We missed a ton of shots, we missed a ton of free throws, and down the stretch, we made some defensive adjustments that worked for us.
“We pulled within six, but we have a lot of growing to do and a lot of maturing as basketball players.”
The first quarter spelled trouble for the Lady Pioneers when they struggled to extend their 6-3 lead. Brazosport took advantage when Waddy drained a 3-point to cut to within 4-3 before Zia Willett’s drive to the basket extended the Iowa Colony lead to 6-3.
Diamond Lewis connected on a drive to the basket, and a free throw by Deja El-Amin tied the game at 6. From there, Brazosport outscored the visiting team 6-3 to lead 12-6 after the first quarter.
The Lady Pioneers’ play was uncharacteristic to open the second quarter.
Instead of going to the hoop, the Lady Pioneers made an ill-advised extra pass under the basket, resulting in three straight turnovers through the first four possessions.
The Lady Exporters capitalized with two free throws by El-Amin and a bucket and 3-pointer by Waddy to break the game out to a 19-9 lead, 1:25 into the stanza.
“That upset the bench; it upset the crowd. We were passing up layups and not attacking the basket,” Justice said. “It’s crazy because everything I told them Brazosport was going to do, they did, and I told them everything we should have done, we did not execute.
“I had attack, box-out and getting back on transition as important on my list, and clearly, they beat us in transition. They were sending a girl back — she wasn’t even rebounding — and we were slow in transition.”
It was a part of a 12-0 run for the Lady Exporters as El-Amin knocked down three foul shots, and Waddy cleaned up the glass for a putback for a 24-9 lead with 4:37 to go in the first half. Meanwhile, Iowa Colony shot 0-of-6 from the floor and recorded two offensive boards in six possessions compared to five defensive rebounds for B’port.
“Torrijah (Goins) and Diamond rebound well for us,” Thompson said. “They were getting in good positions offensively and defensively, and that was helpful, especially for fastbreaks.”
Waddy concluded the first half with a bucket, a putback and a 3-pointer for her 19-point first half. The freshman ended the night with 23 points.
“When she is going, and she is playing a full game, she is unstoppable on the court,” Thompson said.
The Lady Pioneers inched closer in the final stanza when they outscored Brazosport 12-3 in the final 3:13 after trailing 57-42.
Janyha Johnson connected on a drive to the basket with 2:22 left, and Payton Watson picked up two in transition to close within 57-46. Back-to-back layups by Johnson off two consecutive Brazosport turnovers eroded the deficit to 59-51 with 1:33 left.
Watson knocked down a jumper with 26 seconds left and Bailey Jackson hit 1-of-2 foul shots to make it a 60-54 game with 8.9 seconds left.
Iowa Colony grabbed another steal but could not connect on its final two shots as time expired.
“We battled, and we fought until the clock said zero, and I just have to carry this one on my back,” Justice said. “I felt confident coming into the game; I felt we were extremely prepared. Everything we told them Brazosport was going to do, they did. We didn’t match their intensity.”
The Iowa Colony defeat to Brazosport does not hurt the team too much in the district standings, however, it makes Friday’s regular-season finale critical against Stafford, who had a bye Tuesday.
“We didn’t want to get into a situation where we were going to have to rely on other teams to lose or win. We just take care of business, and we are fine,” Justice said. “Because we dropped this one tonight, it’s an absolute must-win on Friday.”
Columbia’s (5-5, 14-13) win against La Marque keeps the Lady ’Necks in the hunt and gives them a chance to force a tie in the standings. Stafford (6-4, 12-7) sits in second place, and Iowa Colony (6-5, 10-17) is in third. Sweeny (5-5, 10-19) sits in fourth.
While Friday’s game will feel like a “must-win” for the Lady Pioneers, Justice wants her players to focus on themselves and not the moment.
“I don’t even tell them,” Justice said. “They go on MaxPreps, they read the articles and they stay in tune with the social media, but I don’t even tell them how big or how small a game is. We approach every game with a winning mentality, a fighting mentality.
“I tell them, ‘We don’t have to worry about anything else. All we have to worry about is each other. Just play hard. I’m pretty sure they know after tonight that we absolutely have to beat Stafford.”
