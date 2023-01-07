ANGLETON — The Angleton Ladycats are experiencing a bout of deja vu, and they hope that feeling continues today.
The Ladycats have not surrendered a goal two games into the New Year’s Kickoff Classic and will be playing in the championship game for the second straight season against a familiar foe after beating Fulshear, 2-0, in Friday’s semifinal match.
The Ladycats (2-0) will play Fort Bend Elkins at 10 a.m. today in the championship game. Elkins defeated Katy Taylor 2-0 in the other semifinal game.
It will be a rematch of last year’s kickoff classic championship game that Angleton won, 1-0, despite losing then-sophomore Caylen Alexander to what ended up being a torn ACL.
“Elkins is very solid. They are going to be a good matchup for us,” Ladycats coach Jennifer Briggs said. “We just have to come out and play, but it will also be a good experience for us.”
The aforementioned Alexander, three days shy of the year since her injury, put the Ladycats on the board in the 18th minute. Alexander gained possession and raced through the defense until unloading it atop the goal box and slicing it through the keeper on the left side of the net.
“It’s like she was never hurt and she loves being out here,” Briggs said.
Angleton took what would turn out to be a commanding 2-0 lead in the 48th minute when Aaliyah Jones passed a loose ball to Destany Shaw.
“We’ve got a couple of new additions to our starting lineup, and they have meshed well,” Briggs said, “but we are still trying to fine-tune things before district. We have some good competition here, the teams are solid and it gives us some good experience to get better.
“We are working on some more tactical stuff, our speed of play and making sure our first touch is more on point. Other than that, they are having a good time, and they are a good group.”
The defense held down the rest.
Unlike the Lady Chargers’ comeback Thursday against Giddings, Angleton’s backline halted any Fulshear attack.
“I was concerned about that because Fulshear put it to a different gear in the second half,” Briggs said. “Giddings is a very good 4A team, so it was a little concerning.”
The Lady Chargers started to push through around the 72nd minute, but goalkeeper Morgan Hill cut off a player by landing on the ball, stymieing Fulshear’s momentum. The Lady Chargers offered little push after that as the Ladycats’ backline would gain possession and push the ball back to the offensive side of the field instead of clearing the ball away and letting Fulshear hang around the Ladycats’ third of the field.
“That’s what I prefer them to do,” Briggs said. “I want them to keep the ball in play and look for opportunities to change the point of attack when we win back possession. I am not a fan of them doing that (clearing the ball out of bounds) because it gives the team a chance to come down and get into your defending third.
“I want the entire team to attack the ball at all times.”
