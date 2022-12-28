Freeport
It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.
The Angleton Ladycats served as a great example of that old adage Wednesday night by winning its final three games of the 49th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic after losing the tournament opener.
The third and final game resulted in a 36-34 victory over Aldine in the consolation championship game at the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium inside Brazosport High School.
The Ladycats (8-10) opened the tournament with a 58-36 loss to Fort Bend Willowridge to move them to the consolation bracket.
However, wins followed against Terry to end Day 1 and Baytown Sterling to start Day 2 to set up Wednesday’s showdown with the Lady Mustangs.
“We are still a young team, and to see the progress is exactly what us coaches needed to see,” Angleton coach Robert Robinson said. “That’s only going to make us better, and it gives the kids confidence when it comes to district play.
“There are a lot of positives that have come with this tournament.”
The biggest positive was holding down a lead late in the game.
Angleton led by as much as 10, 36-26, with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter following a 3-pointer. It would be the last points for the Ladycats as the team shot 0-of-4 and committed four turnovers down the stretch.
Aldine’s Lauren Brown made a foul shot, and Malanie Umanzor’s putback closed the Lady Mustangs’ deficit to 36-29 with 1:50 left. Laryn Brown recorded a transition basket, and Jennifer Pham drained her third 3-pointer of the night for a 36-34 score with 25.8 seconds left. Pham tried to make it a fourth trey after the Lady Mustangs forced a Ladycat turnover, but Pham’s attempt did not fall and Angleton held on for the win.
“It’s a part of the growing process, but we were mentally tough when we needed to be, and it’s good to see, especially coming from the young kids,” Robinson said. “We could have easily gotten down, but our kids made plays.”
Aside from Aldine’s 8-0 run to begin the championship game, neither team was separated by more than five points until Angleton raced out to a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Ladycats clawed their way back from their first-quarter deficit with a 3-pointer and a bucket on back-to-back possessions. Harlee Fonville’s foul shot closed the game to 8-6 after the first quarter. Fonville connected on a transition bucket and made the front end of a one-and-one to close the deficit to 11-9 with 3:16 remaining in the first half. Three possessions later, Nadia Ewells’ two free throws tied the game at 11 and Fonville’s trey gave Angleton its first lead, 14-11, with 1:47 left before intermission.
Pham answered 10 seconds later. Ewells drained one free throw, and Fonville converted two foul shots to lead 17-14 before Brown tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.
Aldine led 22-17, 3:46 into the third quarter, but Angleton tied the game and took the lead for good by the end of the stanza.
Ewells banked a 3-pointer and dished a pass to Fonville one possession later for a jumper to tie the game at 22. Ewells then drained her second 3-point shot of the quarter from downtown to give the Ladycats a 25-22 lead with 2:28 remaining.
Back-to-back buckets ended the Ladycats’ 12-0 run, resulting in a 29-22 lead after three quarters.
Aiding the Ladycats was their defensive rebounding. Angleton limited Aldine to seven one-and-done possessions in the third quarter and 14 for the game.
“That has been a positive for us in this tournament,” Roberts said. “We emphasized that. Rebounding is all mental, and the want-to, and our kids have started to do that.
“A lot of these teams that we played earlier in the day weren’t great first-shot makers, but they were pretty good on the offensive glass, so we had to make sure we were boxing out. We didn’t do a good job of that against Willowridge, and it hurt us, but we fixed it in the last three games, and it got us wins.”
Fonville led the charge in that department with three defensive boards and six total rebounds on the night.
“She has been our team leader all year long, and she is the only upperclassman on the team,” Roberts said. “She has done a nice job. She is a competitor, she wants to win, and she is going to let it all out on the floor.”
Fonville and Ewells each finished with 11 points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.