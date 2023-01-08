ANGLETON — Angleton’s defense was tested in Saturday’s New Year’s Kickoff Classic championship game against Fort Bend Elkins, but the Ladycats' back five did the job.
Emily Avila’s shot off the bounce of Elkins’ goalkeeper Isabella Paiva gave the Ladycats a much-needed insurance goal in the second half, and the defense held on against constant offensive attacks from the Lady Knights for a 2-1 win Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium.
“We solidified our defense with Abbi (Brereton) and Ruby (Leal) at center back, and we had a very good defense last year,” Ladycats coach Jennifer Briggs said. “But this year, we replaced Micah Hanson with Brooklyn Smith, and at left, we have Lili Lerma, and they have completely stepped it up. They read the ball well, and they read passes well. Then we have Morgan (Hill), and if anything gets past them, good luck getting past her.
“We have an amazing back five back there.”
Saturday's championship game victory gave the Ladycats their second straight New Year’s Kickoff Classic title, beating Fort Bend Elkins last year in a 1-0 game. The Ladycats were runners-up in the inaugural year of the three-day tournament.
Junior Caylen Alexander was named the tournament's most valuable player after scoring one goal in each of the three games.
The Ladycats (3-0) led throughout all but the first 20 minutes of the game when Alexander broke away from the defense and scored on the left side of the net in the 21st minute.
Elkins recorded four shots toward the goal but missed either high or wide throughout the final 17 minutes of the half.
The Lady Knights had a shot three minutes into the second half, but the ball sailed wide, and goalkeeper Hill recorded her first save in the 55th minute on a free kick.
Elkins had a shot on goal two minutes later, but Hill stopped it and two more in the 60th and 62nd minute.
In the 71st minute, Alexander took a shot at the net, but Paiva threw her hands up to push the ball back into play, landing at Avila’s feet. The senior midfielder took little time to sail the ball back where it came from, burying it in the left side of the net for the 2-0 lead.
“That was the nail in the coffin. It's funny because she had almost the same goal in this tournament last year, and it gives you chills watching it," Briggs said. "That was an amazing shot; I’m glad she took it."
Avila’s goal turned out to be the game-winner after Elkins’ Amelia Olowu headed the ball past Hill’s fingertips with 3:55 left and kicked the ball into the net after Hill lost her footing trying to recover the loose ball.
“We allowed one to get past us, but they allowed two to get past them. That’s what matters,” Briggs said.
The Lady Knights’ final shot to tie the game came on a corner kick with 1:45 left when Ellie Pitts from the backside kicked the ball up in the air, but Hill came down with the ball to secure the win.
“We are getting better every game, and I feel like our new additions, as well as having Caylen and Ashley (Tyus) back, I feel like the chemistry has been amazing,” Briggs said. “That and getting out here and playing, working on the little stuff and getting those foundations down, we keep getting better every game.”
WAGON WHEEL CLASSIC
The Columbia Lady ’Necks came within feet of tying Alief Elsik in the championship game of the inaugural Wagon Wheel Classic on Saturday at Iowa Colony High School.
Instead, the Lady ’Necks dropped their only game of the tournament, 2-1, to the Lady Rams.
However, Columbia’s tenacious effort did not go unnoticed.
The game came down to the final 20 seconds when Hayley Broussard’s header in front of the net missed wide to the right, and Maddie Haas’ shot with four seconds left also went wide right.
“I’m extremely proud of how well the girls played, not only today, but this entire weekend,” Columbia coach Caitlin Riley said. “To beat and compete with 5A and 6A schools is an accomplishment. To do as well as we did says a lot about these girls and what they’re capable of. They have a lot of heart, and they’ll fight the entire game.
“I’m excited to keep it going.”
The Lady ’Necks gave up two first-half goals and mustered little push offensively in the first 35 minutes, but Columbia pulled the game to within one when Savannah Goolsby’s free kick found Haas, who buried the ball in the net in the 43rd minute.
Columbia’s attacks continued, including a shot by Broussard, a couple of corner kick opportunities, a shot that sailed wide and a free kick from Goolsby that sailed high.
Columbia's goalkeeper Lynzi Thompson had a solid game in the net with seven saves, several of them being diving stops.
The Lady ’Necks advanced to the championship game with a 3-0 win on the first day of the tournament Thursday against Lamar Consolidated. The Lady ’Necks beat Cy Springs on Friday on penalty kicks and recorded a 7-2 win over Terry in the nightcap.
Haas tallied three goals, and Kenzie Whipple, Riley Huckaby, Goolsby and Nicole Savastano each scored a goal in the win against Terry.
Lady Dogs finish sixth: Sweeny finished sixth in the tournament after losing 1-0 Saturday to Splendora. The Lady Dogs won their second tournament game with a 4-1 victory over Terry on Friday. Madison Warner and Chesnee Mathis each had two goals in the win.
Lady Pioneers go 2-2: Host Iowa Colony placed fourth, losing to Cy Springs in the third-place game Saturday.
The team finished 2-2 in the tournament, with their second win coming Friday in a 2-1 victory over Fort Bend Hightower.
Valeria Sanchez scored twice, and Olivia Rodriguez recorded an assist in the win.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.