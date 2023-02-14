Local competitors represented the Lake Jackson Swim Team well in the 2023 Texas Amateur Athletic Conference Winter Games in Victoria.
Camila Gonzalez was on the winning 100 freestyle relay team that finished in 1:03.79 in the girls 9- to 10-year-old division. Gonzalez was also on the 100 medley relay team that finished with a winning time of 1:10.46 in the Jan. 14-16 competition.
Derek Gonzalez swam in the boys 7- and 8-year-old divisions, swimming for the winning 100-yard medley relay team in a record-breaking 1:13.72, breaking the previous Winter Games record of 1:18.68 set in 2014. He was also a member of the 100-yard free relay that took first place with a record time of 1:04.56, topping the previous mark of 1:15.30 set in 2018.
In the adult divisions, Stephen Parrett won the 50-yard free in the 18-year-old and over category in a record-breaking 22.87, topping the 2015 mark of 24.05. He was also a runner-up in the mixed 100 freestyle relay in 57.75 and the 200 freestyle relay in 2:17.38 with Celeste Albarran, Missy Hoard and Jack Hoard. He was a member of the mixed 200 medley relay team that placed runner-up in 2:25.48 with Albarran, Jack Hoard and Missy Hoard.
Hoard was the champion in the women’s 40- to 44-year-old division in the 50 freestyle in 37.06 and second in the 50 backstroke in 48.08.
Albarran won the women’s 40- to 44-year-old 50 backstroke in 45.75 and placed second in the 50 free in 40.87. She also won in the 200 freestyle relay with Sharon Dorsten, Audrey Hooks and Hoard in 2:29.77. Albarran also finished second in the 50 breaststroke in 53.83.
Dorsten was a winner in the 30- to 34-year-old 50 freestyle in 38.04 and the 100 IM in 1:46.28 and placed runner-up in the 50 backstroke in 46.66.
Jack Hoard won the 40-44 50 backstroke in 35.33 and the 50 breaststroke in 35.78. Hoard also placed second in the 100 IM, 1:15.31.
Other swimmers included second place, Hooks, women’s 35-39, 50 backstroke, 37.68; Grant Challenger, boys 11- and 12-year-old division, 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:59.89; and 200 medley relay, 2:13.99; third; Aiden Tomlinson and Jonathan Wilkinson, boys 13- and 14-year-old division, 200 freestyle relay, 2:08.65; 200 medley relay, 2:11.11; Camila Gonzalez, girls 9-10, 25 backstroke, 18.64; Adalyn Garza and Adysen Payne, girls 11-12, 200 medley relay, 2:31.46; and Ava Crisp and Emerson Montgomery, girls 13-14, 200 medley relay, 2:19.09; and 200 freestyle relay, 2:04.63; and Spencer Bowling, Audrey James and Madeline Parrett, girls, 9-10, medley relay, 1:23.77.
Albarran, Dorsten and Victoria Jensen coached the teams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.