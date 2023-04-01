Persistence is a nice word defined as trying to do something difficult. This describes what Scott Jamison and I have been during with our search for the grand prize of fishing; hooking big old boy redfish over the last six months.
It’s been like we just couldn’t get all the chickens to lay at the same time. During late summer and early fall, our bait camps could not supply us with minnows, so we did the next best thing. We tried to catch them with a cast net which didn’t work out too well.
On several occasions, when the bait became available, the tides were flat. On the following two trips, a strong 30-mph wind out of the west brought extremely high tides sending Mr. Red to the reeds to feed.
We were catching a few fish on each trip, but under these adverse conditions, they certainly weren’t picture-take adventures, which made us think we might have lost our rabbit’s foot.
It is difficult these days to find something nice to watch on TV. Several weeks ago, we found a two-part documentary about Garth Brooks: the man, father and his music that was nice to watch.
He rose to the top, selling more records and albums than any musician in history after years of setbacks that at times found him struggling to make a living.
He lived a traveling life that made the name Garth Brooks famous and gave him lots of pleasure. One day he realized that he loved his three young daughters more than entertaining millions of fans, and he quit touring for 15 years to stay home and be a dad to those young girls. After his kids were out of school, he returned to his second love and rose to the top again.
As I watched the life story of this amazing entertainer, I couldn’t help but think if I keep wetting my hook, those old hens will all lay an egg on the same day soon, and I will have another story to tell.
Chuck, my son, and my good luck grandson, Tanner, were on their way for a Saturday line stretching day. The news pumped me up with an adrenaline rush because when Tanner goes fishing, all the big dudes that swim find him, and I’m going to be sitting next to him in the boat.
Unlike all those previous trips, the indications of a successful day of hooking were in place. We had a good supply of minnows for bait, a low strong incoming tide, and a bright sunny calm day as I’m Ready roared to top speed, sending flashing of brilliant light off her rooster tail.
We eased into one of our favorite hot spots under these conditions into a little channel that opens into a bay. After about 30 minutes of boating, nothing but hardhead catfish, which was clear that our redfish friends were not in this location. It was time to try another spot.
The water was clear, and we could see lots of muddies that redfish make when feeding as we poled down. Shortly, clickers were screaming, and rods were bent, sending line whistling off our reels, and battles with those huge shadows of the shallows were making our day.
It was like all those hours and days of waiting for the hens to cluck and lay eggs at the same time had finally taken place.
A clear, warm, sunny day was a nice time for a ride along the waterways. At about noon, a large boat with five men and their wives on board approached, moving along slowly, watching us fish.
Amazingly, about the time they were even with where my bait was located, my clicker started screaming like an 18-wheeler had set his brakes, and as I set the hook, big boy red started slapping water all over the place with his head trying to extract the hook from his mouth. Lots of clapping and oh-my-goodness came out of my gallery, something that gave them a story to tell and me an experience that I will never forget.
As they eased past, Chuck told them it was a father, son, and grandson day, which brought another round of applause. At about 3 p.m., with all our bait used up, it was time to count our blessings. Nineteen reds, most in the slot length, and as Garth said at the end of his documentary, “It just doesn’t get any better than this!”
