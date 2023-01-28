Winter months have become a big problem for me as Father Time creeps.
Outside activity has always been my go-to because it allows me to gather information to write stories and keeps my mind and body working properly.
Most of the time, I find myself cooped up in the house during these cold days. I have never been interested in watching television for the passage of time.
Watching politicians argue upsets me; in my view, most other programs are 95 percent awful. In addition, the thermostat inside tells me it’s 75 degrees, while the thermometer outside is 60, and the wind is blowing 20 miles per hour out of the north.
This is way too disagreeable for these old bones to go fishing or anywhere else to find a few words to write, which means I stay inside most of the time.
I found a practical solution to my problem of having too much leisure time and boredom. I whittle away the days in my hothouse, where it’s usually warm.
Leaning back in a comfortable chair and sitting next to an outside window gives me a great view of 4 acres of Mother Nature’s world.
A good pair of field glasses let me closely observe our animal friends going about their daily routine of making a living.
Watching deer feeding, sometimes disagreeing about who gets to graze the best grass, and squirrels scrambling up a tree scared out of their wits because a hawk tried to make a meal out of him are a few feel-good minutes that sometimes lead to printable words.
I have a stack of large calendars on the back shelf of my hothouse. Each date has enough space to write notes about future appointments or, as I often do, what was accomplished.
Through the years, I had written detailed reports about fishing days covering how, when and where we went hooking. Most folks would discard each one as it became outdated. I choose to keep them for future reference.
Looking at successful notes before a planned trip often leads to finding the best place to fill my stringer with those monsters that swim on my next adventure into the fishing world.
During a recent review just before a trip, I noticed some notes about bass fishing several years ago with my son Chuck at his ranch close to Leona.
One sentence said, “As I walked along the shoreline plugging, a giant bullfrog jumped from under my feet and swam off.”
It reminded me of an old frog friend I knew as a boy. Reading those short few words sent me to my computer chair to record my memory of a few moments in two little boys’ lives about a good time spent at their grandparents Pa and Ma Keeling’s farm during a summer visit.
My cousin, Bobby Keeling, lived in Leona, which meant we spent many days together. We both had one thing on our minds as the sun rose out of the shadows each morning, getting ready for or going fishing.
After filling our stomachs with Ma’s fried smoked sausage and handmade buttermilk biscuits covered with black skillet gravy, it was out the door.
Pa had a small stock pond just east of the house full of sun perch and many other critters.
Most of the time, we dug worms for bait. When that didn’t work, we walked behind Pa as he plowed his crops and filled our coffee can with grubs and earthworms.
While fishing with cane poles, we mostly caught perch and crawfish that Pa would often use to bait his set hooks in nearby Boggy Creek for catfish.
Occasionally, we would get a surprise on our hook from a snake or turtle, but we were always fascinated by a giant bullfrog sitting on the bank under a shade tree across the pond.
We wore our little bare feet out, sneaking up behind him and dangling a hooked grasshopper in front of his mouth.
Each time he would give us his deep grunt, make two leaps across the water, and sit and stare at us as if to say, “I’m not taking part in your little trick.”
We gave that idea up and decided to give him a pop with our Daisy Red Rider BB Gun and capture him that way. We lost count of how many times he retreated, giving us that same look. Finally, one afternoon we sent another BB through the air, and he didn’t move. Thinking it missed, we fired off another round which he seemed to ignore.
We eased down and picked him up with our bare hands, amazed at how many BB marks were on his back and went running up to the house to show Pa.
He held the bullfrog up, and he was just the length as the inside of his horse bridle.
The bullfrog was beginning to move, so we decided to return him to his home.
He let out a big grunt as we leaned close to the water’s edge, jumped two leaps and followed up with a stare.
In the days that followed, we were pleased to see him in his usual spot, as if he had just taken a nap to give two little boys a brag about a story to tell. The next summer, we were surprised to find our bullfrog friend or his son sitting in the shade of that old tree.
