CLUTE
There wasn’t much confidence in the Brazoswood dugout following their 9-4 loss to Dickinson on April 4, which dropped the Bucs to a 2-5 record in District 24-6A play.
Forward to Monday, and those same Bucs are chatting about the chance of playing postseason baseball.
Brazoswood enters their final series of the regular season with a chance to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2018 with a more experienced team that needed a spark to turn their season around.
“We weren’t very confident going into Falls with a 2-5 record, but I think it made us better because we played kind of loose, and we weren’t worried about making the playoffs,” Brazoswood starting pitcher Austin Crainer said. “I think that’s how we played better.
“It’s exciting to know that I’m a part of it, and I’m thankful I can help my team.”
The Bucs (5-5, 11-16-1) have won three straight district contests and three of their last four overall, and the mood at Monday’s practice reflected that recent success.
Country music played in the background while players had a lively vibe in preparation for a big week, and practice concluded with a loud cheer after a quick group huddle.
The Bucs enter today’s game against Clear Lake with a one-game lead on Dickinson (4-6, 7-17-1) with two games left. A Brazoswood win today, and a Dickinson loss to Clear Brook (6-4, 15-11-2) would clinch a berth. Of course, the Bucs want to finish the deal by sweeping Lake (3-7, 18-10-2). The final game of the series is Friday at Wilson Field.
“If we split, it wouldn’t be bad, but we are going one game at a time, and we are looking at it like this is all or nothing,” Brazoswood catcher Caleb Solis said. “We have to give it our all. If we take it one game at a time and give it all we’ve got, I think we’ll be good.”
The April 1 loss to non-district foe Bellaire on senior day was the turning point for the Bucs. Brazoswood built a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning but lost 6-5.
“We didn’t stay through the whole seven innings, which was something we were struggling with in the beginning, because we did have leads, and then we would blow them,” Solis said. “Now, we realize in this tough 6A district, we have to play all seven innings and give it all we’ve got, and I think that Bellaire game helped us switch things over, too.”
The gas that fueled the Bucs’ fire was the sweep of then-district-leading Falls. Brazoswood lost to Dickinson following its defeat to Bellaire but bounced back with a 6-4 home win against the Gators, followed by a sweep of Clear Falls.
“That’s what got us going against two really good pitchers,” Solis said. “It showed us that we can play some good baseball, and it woke us up. It gave us a spark. Now we can see that we can play really good baseball.
“We were down, but our bats came alive, and I’m really proud. Crainer stepped up, our infield were making the routine plays, and right now, it is everything we can ask for.”
Crainer has blossomed in his second varsity season, including a complete-game one-hitter in the April 11 victory over Falls. He struck out four and walked a pair in the Bucs’ 4-0 win. He also recorded a complete-game shutout against Brook in the team’s March 21 win.
“I’m a lot more comfortable and confident coming into the season,” Crainer said. “I’ve got better command, and I’ve started throwing a slider instead of a curveball, and that has helped.”
Crainer took a year off from pitching after hurting his arm freshman year but revved it up this season.
“I didn’t want to (take a break from pitching), to be honest, but I started pitching again this summer, and I fell back in love with it,” Crainer said. “I like when the pressure is on. I think we have loosened up. Going into district, we were nervous, but I think we have gotten used to it.”
Since starting 2-5, the Bucs hitters started watching the outside zone more — a place pitchers in the district live in, Solis said. The Bucs’ changed their approach, and Brazoswood has scored no fewer than four runs in their three-game district win streak.
“They try to throw it there, and we try to hit it,” Solis said.
Solis stepped up at the plate in an April 8 win against Dickinson with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 score and eventually lead to a 6-4 victory when Jeremiah Hernandez saved the game in the seventh.
“I could tell (there was a sense of urgency),” Solis said. “I could tell in practice that things were changing, and everyone switched their mindset that they wanted to make that playoff push and going up against the No. 1 seed at the time, we just flipped the switch.
“They thought they would have it easy, but we came out with it all.”
Solis touched on the Bucs’ improvement on defense. The left side of the infield had struggled throughout the year by committing errors on routine plays, but the team has picked up each other, Solis said.
“It took a lot of character, and a lot of people stepped up to encourage their teammates that they can go again because they’ve got the next one,” he said. “We didn’t give up on each other. You can take it two ways, either you can give up and say you are done with the season, but I think we took it as encouragement that we are not this team — we are better.”
The run has made Solis realize how much of a leader his team needed him to be, he said. Last year’s team was young, with several sophomores on it, and that squad finished 4-8 in district play. Solis was in his first year at the varsity level.
“I don’t think we were there mentally for the varsity level, facing really good pitchers,” he said. “But over the summer, we would get together and talk about what we wanted to accomplish and the coaches were good about bringing us together. I think this year, we realized what varsity was like; now we know, and we have prepared for it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.