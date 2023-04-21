Angleton’s Estevan Leal (2) battles with Brazoswood’s Kade Bengston (19) during a non-district boys soccer game Jan. 17 at Slade Field in Clute. Leal was named the defensive player of the year in District 18-5A play.
The Angleton Wildcats put together a nice 2023 season.
Angleton (8-1-3, 13-3-7) won its first district title since 2009 in a realigned district and went 7-0-2 in the final nine regular season games behind a potent defense and talented scorers. The Wildcats’ successful season ended in a Class 5A-Region 3 bidistrict round game to Baytown Lee on penalty kicks. However, Angleton yielded 13 selections in this season’s all-District 18-5A boys soccer teams.
Following Angleton, La Porte (7-3-2, 11-11-2) finished runner-up in the final standings, Santa Fe (4-2-6, 10-7-7) took third and Friendswood (4-4-4, 9-10-4) finished fourth.
Senior Estevan Leal led the honors for Angleton by being named the district’s defensive player of the year.
Other district superlatives included Santa Fe’s Jairo Hernandez as the most valuable player; La Porte’s Armando Alvarado was the offensive player of the year, and Abner Lima was the goalkeeper of the year; Texas City’s Oscar Dominguez was the newcomer of the year; and La Porte head coach Adam Meadows and Santa Fe’s coach Josh Kluka were named co-coaches of the year.
Angleton’s first-team selections included Arnoldo Carrasco, Joshua Diaz, David Estrada, Jose Jaimes and Devin Solis.
Other first-teamers included Friendswood’s John Allan, Luke Sala and Pablo Sturtze; Galveston Ball’s Ramon Carillo and Ever Reyes; Manvel’s Johan Cervantes and Jackson Jasper; Texas City’s Wyatt Hernandez and Trent Hooks; Santa Fe’s Caston Kennedy, Tyler Peloquin and Diego Reyes; and La Porte’s Isaac Marquez, Daniel Perez, Juan Puente and Ivan Vela.
Second-team accolades for Angleton went to Cesar Baeza, Alejandro Cardoza, Alejandro Carrasco, Benjamin Greenwald and Ivan Rodriguez.
Other second-team players included Friendswood’s Christian Gomez, Adam Shafer and Carter Stillwell; Texas City’s Rogelio Aviles; Manvel’s Junior Cortez and JT Rivera; La Porte’s Jose Escober, Sebastian Martinez, David Otero and Ivan Toledo; Santa Fe’s Seth Kamata, Nicholas Maldonado Phillips and Lane Peloquin; and Galveston Ball’s Bryan Escobar and Angel Urbina.
Angletons’s honorable mention selections were Jose Avalos and Andonie Bobadilla.
Other honorable mentions included La Porte’s Ozzy Bustillos, Xavi Rodriguez, David Otero and Carlos Cervantes; Santa Fe’s Collin Fogle; Friendswood’s Graham Gides, Manny Martinez and Rory Wilson; Galveston Ball’s Kai Streckenbach and Chase Monsrud; and Texas City’s Gustavo Pineda and Damian Rabago.
