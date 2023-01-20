Breanna Lewis from Danbury ran in her first Aramco Houston Half Marathon with her brother Andy, but it wasn’t where she finished that mattered to her; it was why she was running.
“My sister-in-law had gotten me into that,” Breanna said. “She has struggled with the symptoms of Lupus and the emotional challenges that go along with it. It is a way that I can show my support in the way that she did for me by getting me involved and cheering me on the whole time throughout.”
Breanna and Andy ran last weekend for the Lupus Foundation as part of the Chevron Houston Marathon’s Run For a Reason program and planned to run future marathons to help raise awareness.
“I have never run in a marathon before, and I have never trained for one,” Breanna said. “I was at a point in my life where I needed to overcome the challenge, and my brother has been running for years.
“So he called and suggested that I run, and we ran together. We started together and finished together.”
The Lupus Foundation is one of the Run For a Reason charities programs through the Houston Marathon’s foundations. Being a reason runner means money is raised to go directly to their designated charity, Breanna said.
Since its inception in 1995, the Run For a Reason program has raised more than $34 million to benefit charitable organizations, according to the marathon’s website.
Breanna was nervous going into the marathon, she said, but Andy was reassuring, Breanna said.
“When we were running it, I felt the need to overcome the challenge,” Breanna said. “Not so much the physical challenge, but the emotional and spiritual journey you go through. I just needed to prove to myself that I could do it.”
She felt running the marathon served as a metaphor for how life is in general, she said, including her sister-in-law, Celia, who has Lupus, and her nephew, Danbury senior Adan Lewis, who has Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome. SMAS is not a form of Lupus, but it is a rare syndrome, said his mother, Celia Lewis.
SMAS is a digestive condition that occurs when the duodenum, or the first part of the small intestine, is compressed between the aorta and the superior mesenteric arteries. The compression can cause partial or complete blockage of the duodenum.
“The difficulties that he went through make it more accomplishable when you have someone there beside you encouraging you and cheering for you the entire time,” Breanna said. “It was very special.”
Adan also ran in the Houston Half Marathon, finishing in 3 hours, 2 minutes and 53 seconds, and Andy’s time was one second better. Breanna did not know her time, and it was not listed on the official results.
“I ran about 12.5 miles before I hit that wall and started getting tired,” Breanna said. “It was way more than I expected for not running before that.”
The more important thing, though, was being able to help others, which was Breanna’s mission and has been a family affair for a few years now under the team name Kicking Asphalt, Celia said.
“When we run the Chevron Houston Marathon, we pick the Lupus charity because I am personally affected by it, and I know many others who are as well,” Celia said. “SMAS isn’t one of the official partner charities (but I) know firsthand how much research still needs to be done to help find a cure. With that being said, we also let our family and friends know that when we run, we run to raise awareness for those who fight silent battles that can’t be physically seen.
“We feel it’s important as a family to continue to show others that together we can raise awareness and hopefully help find a cure. … In the past years, I have run it twice, my other son, Andrew, has run it, Adan has run it a few times, and my brothers, sister-in-law, and several friends have run to help raise more awareness and support.”
The Lewises are looking to run for a cause again March 4 at The Woodlands Marathon, and Breanna will train for the race, she said.
“There is something about when you cross that finish line after the whole journey begins; you feel like you can do anything,” Breanna said. “It changes your outlook.”
