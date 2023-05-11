Iowa Colony’s Ashtyn Lewis expected to win state, and the freshman followed through.
Lewis crossed the finish line in 55.74, beating her regional champion time of 56.80 by more than a second, to win the 400-meter dash in Class 4A competition Thursday at the UIL State Track and Field Championship meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the Univeristy of Texas in Austin.
Lewis, Brazosport’s Xavier Butler and the Lady Pioneers’ 1-mile relay team each came away with medals to wrap up the competition Thursday evening.
Lewis entered the meet as the top-seeded runner ahead of Krum junior Maggie Neal, who finished second in 57.34.
The freshman ended Iowa Colony’s inaugural season as a champion in District 26-4A (55.67), Area 25-26 (56.01) and Region 4 (56.80).
Her counterpart on the boys side, Ian Hill, concluded his freshman year with a fifth-place time of 49.01, a personal best. The former Junior Olympian was seeded second at 49.06. Lindale’s Colter Maya won the 400 open title in 47.78.
Butler finished his high school career with a pair of silver medals.
“I am beyond thrilled for Xavier,” Brazosport boys track and field coach Richard Sincere said. “He’s worked so hard to get to this point, and it has been a blessing to be a part of his journey.”
The Exporter senior crossed the finish line in 10.54 in the 100-meter dash. Gilmer’s Will Henderson earned the top spot with a time of 10.28. Butler’s final event was the 200 dash, clocking in a school-record time of 20.90 — breaking his previous school record of 21.39 he set in the Region 4 prelims last week.
La Grange junior Austen Diggs beat Butler out with a 20.82 time.
For an athlete who had some success in the 200 and had not run the 100 since his sophomore season entering this year, Butler found a way to overcome those obstacles and bring home some hardware.
“He trusted the process and attacked everything I threw at him this year,” Sincere said. “He was a man on a mission all year long to do everything in his power to get to make it to the state meet and get on the medal stand. Xavier is a phenomenal person who deserves everything he has received today because he put in the work to be here.
“I am so happy for him. Running a 20.9 at the state meet to break his own previous record is an outstanding accomplishment and a great way to cap off his high school career.”
Also receiving a medal was Iowa Colony’s 1,600-meter girls relay team.
The quartet of Arius Williams, Hannah Young, Baliee Wilturner and Lewis took third with a time of 3:55.36. The team came in seeded sixth.
The Lady Pioneers 800-meter relay team of Williams, Young, Adriana Murry and Wilturner clocked in at 1:43.31 to place fifth.
The new Alvin ISD school finished its inaugural trip to the state meet in eighth place with 26 points.
Columbia’s Londyn Brown finished ninth in the triple jump. The junior’s second appearance at the state meet ended with a leap of 34 feet, 10 3/4 inches Thursday afternoon.
