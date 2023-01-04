Columbia goalkeeper Lynzi Thompson punts the ball back into the field during Monday's non-district girls soccer game against Alief Hastings at Griggs Field in West Columbia. Thompson and the Lady ’Necks will compete in the Wheel Wagon Classic beginning today at Iowa Colony High School.
Today kicks off three local girls soccer tournaments at Brazoswood, Angleton and Iowa Colony high schools. Each tournament runs through Saturday.
GREATER HOUSTON CUP
The Greater Houston Cup is a program tournament. All three squads in a school’s program — varsity and two junior varsity teams — combined wins and losses are totaled to determine the winner. The Lady Bucs won the tournament for the first time last season.
Brazoswood will host Day 1 of the tournament, which begins at 1 p.m. at Slade Field.
The first game will be Deer Park vs. Ridge Point, followed by Brazoswood hosting Pearland at 3 p.m.
Day 2 will move to Ridge Point High School, where the Lady Bucs will face Deer Park at 1 p.m. The tournament concludes Saturday at Deer Park. Brazoswood will play Ridge Point at 1 p.m. at Abshire Stadium.
NEW YEAR’S KICKOFF CLASSIC
Angleton hosts the eight-team tournament at Wildcat Stadium.
Teams featured in the tournament are Angleton, Victoria Wester, Giddings, Fulshear, Baytown Sterling, Katy Taylor, Pasadena Dobie and Fort Bend Elkins.
Play will begin at 8 a.m. between Fort Bend Elkins and Pasadena Dobie. The Ladycats — champions of last season’s tournament — will play today at 1:15 p.m. against Victoria West. The winner will play Friday against the winner between Fulshear and Giddings. The loser will play again today at 4:45 p.m.
Angleton defeated Fort Bend Elkins, 1-0, to be crowned champion in the tournament’s second year.
The tournament’s final day will begin with the consolation bracket championship game at 8 a.m., followed by the winner’s bracket championship game at 10 a.m.
WAGON WHEEL CLASSIC
The new school on the block will be hosting a 10-team tournament at Iowa Colony High School.
The three-day tournament consists of Iowa Colony,
Fort Bend Willowridge, Splendora, Terry, Elsik, Columbia, Lamar Consolidated, Fort Bend Hightower, Sweeny and Cy Springs.
Play begins today at 10 a.m. with two days worth of pool play competition, beginning with the host Lady Pioneers against Fort Bend Willowridge.
Iowa Colony will face Elsik at 2 p.m., and Columbia will start play at 4 p.m. against Lamar Consolidated. Sweeny will kick off at noon against Lamar Consolidated.
Day 2 games include Iowa Colony against Hightower, Sweeny to face Terry and Cy Springs and Columbia against Cy Springs and Terry.
The championship game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.
