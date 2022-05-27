SWEENY — A lifetime baseball player, Tyler Mills will start another chapter in his career when he suits up for the Galveston College Whitecaps.
The Sweeny product was productive with the Bulldogs during his four seasons on varsity.
“The coaches told me that the wind blows for lefties and they needed an infielder that hits lefty and they liked my lefty stick, so I think that is a good advantage for me as a hitter,” Mills said. “That plus it’s an hour away, but I liked the atmosphere there at Galveston College; I thought it was pretty cool. They have a good baseball program and it’s a good fit for me.”
As one of the leading hitters for the Bulldogs, the third baseman/infielder had several potential landing spots to consider.
Contenders for his services were Murray State University, Northeast Texas Community College, Weatherford College, El Paso Community College, Jackson State Community College, Cisco College, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas Wesleyan, Sul Ross University, Wayland Baptist, Our Lady of the Lake University, University of the Ozarks, Pratt Community College and Coastal Bend College.
“I wanted to go to a junior college and just get better, but after that I want to go find a good four-year school where I can fit,” he said. “For sure I wanted to go the JUCO route.”
A keen eye for the baseball, Mills struck out only once during District 25-4A play.
“I set some goals for myself this year, and that was to make it to the next level, along with getting my batting average more than .450 and in district better than .500, which I did in both,” Mills said. “I also wanted to try and limit my strikeouts, but really tried hard to just put the bat to the ball. Anything can happen if one makes contact ,but with a strikeout, it’s just a loss opportunity.”
Playing in Region XIV North Division, the Whitecaps finished up the 2022 season 21-33 overall and 12-23 within the conference.
Mills is ecstatic about heading to Galveston to see what else he can learn about baseball.
“I think they are still going to help me with my hitting and changing a little bit of my swing,” he said. “I want to continue to hit the balls I hit now. but I’d like to get more distance on them.
“But I want to get new ideas on how to practice better on how to hit and really just how to play the game smarter, mostly because I never went to a hitting coach or anything like that, I just winged it. In fact, just being able to have a hitting coach in college, I can’t wait to listen to them explain it and me just taking it in.”
The Whitecaps likely will keep him as an infielder, Mills said.
“I have played most of the infield positions, but I think that also hitting from the left side I believe is a lot better because you can see just everything better,” he said.
Mills also played basketball and some football, but baseball is his thing.
“I like the competition in this sport, and for me, it’s always been a cool game,” Mills said. “I’ve always liked the atmosphere with the fans and even the competition.”
Mills has not decided on a major but is thinking about a possible career in real estate, he said.
