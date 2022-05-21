Sweeny Lady Dog pic.JPG

The Sweeny Lady Dogs completed the sweep against Tuloso-Midway on Saturday afternoon with a 7-5 victory to reach the Class 4A Region IV Final next week.

A come from behind victory propelled the Sweeny Lady Dog softball team into the Class 4A Region IV final after their 7-5 Game 2 win Saturday against Tuloso-Midway. at Halletsville City Park.

With some key hits and big defensive plays the Lady Dogs caught up with the Lady Cherokees in the sixth inning, holding them off the rest of the way.

Unlike the big swings from Friday night in their 7-4 win, everything stayed in the park on Saturday.

Sweeny (28-9) will now await the series winner of Columbia and Calallen, who faced off Saturday afternoon at the Lady Neck softball field to decide that one.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.