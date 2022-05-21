Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 7:46 pm
The Sweeny Lady Dogs completed the sweep against Tuloso-Midway on Saturday afternoon with a 7-5 victory to reach the Class 4A Region IV Final next week.
A come from behind victory propelled the Sweeny Lady Dog softball team into the Class 4A Region IV final after their 7-5 Game 2 win Saturday against Tuloso-Midway. at Halletsville City Park.
With some key hits and big defensive plays the Lady Dogs caught up with the Lady Cherokees in the sixth inning, holding them off the rest of the way.
Unlike the big swings from Friday night in their 7-4 win, everything stayed in the park on Saturday.
Sweeny (28-9) will now await the series winner of Columbia and Calallen, who faced off Saturday afternoon at the Lady Neck softball field to decide that one.
Managing editor and columnist for The Facts since January 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day.
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.