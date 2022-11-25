LAKE JACKSON
More than 300 runners weathered the rain and slippery conditions to run in the 10th annual Lake Jackson Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day at Lake Jackson Intermediate.
Proceeds from the 5K and 10K runs go to the LJI band. The event had 340 runners registered.
In the 5K run, Lauren Stroud was the top female sprinter with a time of 20:20.2. Among male competitors, Brazoswood cross-country senior Giovani Diaz had the best time of 17:12.3. Teammates Charles Patton finished second in 17:14.6, and Mason McFeeters crossed fifth in 17:55.6.
Arkady Krasovskiy of Lake Jackson led the male masters division in 20:15.8, and Olga Carmona of Katy won the female title when she crossed the finish line in 25:13.7.
In the 10K run, 2022 Brazoswood High School graduate Riley Kuhlman won for a second straight year with a finish in 35:55.6, beating last year’s time of 36:30.7. Riley’s brother, Trevor, followed in 38:59.3, and Buc cross-country runner Jack Davies placed third in 39:32.8.
The top female runner was Francesca Faulk of Freeport in 41:24.3.
Olivier Fischer of Austin had the best time in the male masters division in 43:13.2, and Linda Young was the first female sprinter to cross the finish line in 51:42.5.
Each race also had age group winners, and the top three in each group received an award.
The top three finishers in each age group were:
5K FEMALE
14 and younger, H. Johnston (27:27.0), Kaylin Kirkley (28:28.6), D. Danford (30:44.8); 15 to 19, Ava Andress (22:45.3), Kaitlyn O’Bryan (24:21.3), Alexandra Habeck (25:59.1); 20 to 29, Madison Habeck (24:15.5), Valeria Castaneda (28:13.0), Sabrina Finley (28:26.0); 30 to 39, Amy Cannon (26:20.9), Mandy Stanford (27:07.7), Nikki Pietragallo (27:20.6); 40 to 49, Maria Carmichael (25:13.8), Shelly Sanders (27:34.6, Shara Rumery (27:51.7); 50 to 59, Susan Smith (27:02.9), Carmen Lukner (29:37.9), Tracy Page (30:09.3); and 60 to 69, Valerie Bradley (32:48.8), Stephanie Ayala (33:56.9), Margaret Bachman (34:58.4).
5K MALE
14 and younger, Benjamin Pottratz (23:03.4), Josh Seal (23:19), L. Walker (23:35.3); 15 to 19, Patton (17:14.3), Noah Mink (17:35.9), Christian James (17:38.0); 20 to 29, Sam Stewart (18:34.3), Rivaldo Rios (23:12.2), Ruben Rios (24:23.3); 30 to 39, Riley Yung (24:46.5), Darwin Morrow (25:32.7), Artemio (25:44.8); 40 to 49, Joel Booker (22:01.9), Daniel Warren (23:06.3), Liam Spencer (23:46.8); 50 to 59, David Johnson (23:23.8), Jason Link (24:50.9), Kendel Kandler (25:22.1); 60 to 69, Kelly Carmichael (23:33.7), Randall Robinson (31:34.7), Kenny Burns (35:21.0); 70 to 79, Ruben Solis (28:44.6), Bob Trautman (38:21.3), Ravi Dixit (1:03:39.0); and 80 and over, Max Royalty (36.10.0), Victor Barris (1:05:32.2).
10K FEMALE
19 and younger, Megan Ferrell (1:03:39.0), Jordan Harvey (1:03:39.7); 20 to 29, Amanda Price (43:13.6), Kaili Hall (54:48.3), Caroline Lowe (1:13:52.9); 30 to 39, Leandra Thede (50:01.7), Wendy Brost (54:57.3), Hollyann Flaminio (1:02:41.3); 40 to 49, Sandy Shelby (57:23.4), Elizabeth Carter (1:04:13.3), Courtney Wright (1:11:10.4); 50 to 59, Linda Neely-Shelmire (1:05:27.0), Rosa Nieto (1:06:18.4); and 60 to 69, Cyndi Rickey (55:02.8), Leslie Bateman (1:00:39.1), Sheri McCoy (1:12:26.5).
10K MALE
19 and younger, Trevor Kuhlman (38:58.3), Jack Davies (39:32.2), Brayden Smith (43:31.5); 20 to 29, Kevin Duong (40:21.1), Robert Wood (40:59.5), Dane Nelson (41:02.0); 30 to 39, Tyson Gaspard (40:21.4), Johnny Mares (40:37.8), Aaron Mason (46:26.9); 40 to 49, Bryan Lewis (46:55.1), Aric Shelby (48:29.0), Michael Moreno (53:37.3); 50 to 59, Colin Als (48:45.0), Scott McKay (50:40.4), Mark Price (52:19.3); and 60 to 69, Hugh Leidlein (47:10.2), Robert Johnston (53:39.9), Fred Garza (59:29.3).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.