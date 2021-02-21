HALLETSVILLE — Unable to keep up with a runaway train named the Boerne Lady Greyhounds, the Brazosport Lady Ships fell behind early and could never get on track in a 73-45 UIL Class 4A Region IV area round loss Saturday afternoon.
The start to the basketball game just about told the entire story as Boerne sophomore Jamie Ruede lined up behind the three-point line and drilled it. On the other side, senior Treanna Johnson was called for a five-second violation, after which the Lady Greyhounds raced back on offense and outran every Lady Ship, converting the fast break with a banker by Ruede for a quick 5-0 advantage.
In the first eight minutes of play, the Lady Ships looked lost on both sides of the court. Brazosport fell behind 18-4 as Boerne used a scary transition game that scored at will, finishing 8-of-14 from the field. Freshman post Averi Aaron had six points, all coming off assists on the inside.
Brazosport was 2-of-11 from the field with 10 turnovers in the first period as Johnson and Aja Gore were the only ones with buckets in the first quarter.
Coming out with a man-to-man defense in the first quarter hurt Brazosport as the Lady Ships were a step behind their opponents. Once they got into a zone in the second quarter, they seemed to defend better. But it was still an uphill battle to get back in the game.
After a bucket by Jordyn Lemm, the Lady Greyhounds opened up a 24-6 advantage, but the Lady Ships responded with a 14-9 run. It started with a couple of free throws by Johnson and was followed by a 3-pointer from Reigan Fontenette. With 3:57 before halftime, Gore got in the lane and scored on a short jumper, then Johnson connected on a long field goal from the top of the key to trim the margin to 25-18.
Boerne quickly rebounded with an 8-2 run before halftime as Aaron scored six points, all from around the bucket. Down 33-20 at the half, the Lady Ships were 6-of-27 from the field including 2-of-8 from long range with 14 turnovers while the Greyhounds finished 13-of-26 in field goals.
Gore picked up her third and fourth fouls in the third period, which made things worse for the Lady Ships as Aaron continued her domination on the inside. Brazosport’s Johnson connected on two treys, but Boerne had a 22-13 scoring edge in the quarter for a 55-33 lead.
With 6:31 left in the contest, Gore fouled out and Johnson went to the bench about three minutes later with the same predicament.
Johnson led the Lady Ships with 20 points in her final high school game with Gore recording only five points as she also finished her career. Brazosport wound up the season at 18-3.
Boerne’s Aaron finished with 23 points and Ruede scored 19. The Greyhounds (22-4) will move onto the quarterfinal round to face Rockport-Fulton next.
