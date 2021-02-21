HOUSTON — With a couple of days of practice, a rested Angleton Wildcats team put on a good performance against Houston Madison, easily winning their UIL Class 5A Region III bidistrict playoff matchup, 71-55.
“Our seniors really led the charge today. We played a complete team game and it was our best team game of the year,” Angleton Wildcat head coach Thomas Josey said. “Everybody did their job and everybody paid attention to detail. But our seniors, four of them were in double figures and it was just good to see that from them.”
Playing at Butler Stadium, the Wildcats (13-8) took a 13-7 lead after eight minutes and increased that to a 30-22 halftime advantage. Though it seemed kind of easy for the Wildcats, it was Madison that surprised Josey.
“I expected more of an up-and-down game with pressure, but they started by slowing it down and with a zone, which kind of let our shooters get going,” Josey said. “Once that happened, they picked it up on the defensive side and we were tough to stop.”
Angleton didn’t let up in the second half, with Lincoln Archie scoring 16 points followed by Anthony Jackson with 14. JT Anderson added 13 and C.J. Walker had 10 points.
“Lincoln Archie had a great inside and outside game along with playing great defense,” Josey said. “Also, JT Anderson had 13 unexpected points and his role on the team is as a defensive guy, rebounder, but he got going offensively and they could not stop him.
“When JT gets going and is locked in like he was, he can score and that’s something that many people don’t see, mainly because they see a shorter guy and are thinking that we are mainly using him for his bulk, but he can score the ball.”
Anderson had 12 of his points in the final period, with Archie's total including three treys.
“I really liked the effort and focus, and we did have two good days of practice and the guys were locked in and they had that mentality of not wanting to lose because they know there is no tomorrow,” Josey said. “They played their tails off tonight.”
Elijah Hill led the Marlins with 16 points as Madison finishes its season at 11-11.
Angleton moves on to the area round, where Manvel or Barbers Hill will await.
