The playoff race in District 26-4A was fierce during the 2022-23 girls basketball season.
The district added a new school, Iowa Colony, to the mix, and at one point, five schools were in the running for the district’s final three playoff spots.
Once everything settled, two local teams advanced to the postseason, Sweeny and the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Dogs (7-5, 12-20) placed third in the standings and lost in the opening round of the UIL Class 4A-Region 4 playoffs to Navasota. Iowa Colony (6-6, 10-19) made the playoffs in its inaugural season after Columbia (6-6, 15-14) lost its regular season-finale to Stafford. The Lady Pioneers owned a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lady ’Necks.
The Lady Pioneers lost to Brookshire Royal in a bidistrict game.
Columbia finished fifth in the standings, and Brazosport (3-9, 4-24), which remained in the hunt leading up to the season’s final week, finished sixth.
Bay City (12-0, 29-2) won the District 26-4A title, followed by the Lady Spartans (8-4, 14-8) for second.
With the standings sorted out, plenty of local players were represented in this season’s all-district girls basketball teams.
Iowa Colony freshman Aaliyah Rogers and Columbia junior Londyn Brown led the local selections. Rogers was voted as the district’s co-newcomer of the year, and Brown was voted the defensive player of the year.
The district’s most valuable player was Bay City’s Alaysia Cook, teammate Khylee Perry was the co-newcomer of the year and Ladycats coach Chandi Jones was named the coach of the year. Stafford’s CJ Rojas was named the offensive player of the year.
First-team honorees included Sweeny’s Shaylee Robinson and Kay’ana Britton; Iowa Colony’s Payton Watson and Janyah Johnson; Columbia’s Brynlee Livingston; and Brazosport’s Deja El-Amin.
Other first-team selections included Bay City’s Alizia Gonzales, Madison Thrift and Iyanna Williams; and Stafford’s Marissa Miller, Deloni Hall and Yanna Leday.
Second-team players were Sweeny’s Hailey Eulenfeld and Alecia King; Iowa Colony’s Zia Willett and Bailey Jackson; Columbia’s Hayley Broussard, Natalie Sharpe and Alyssa Lewis; and Brazosport’s Diamond Lewis and Amaya Waddy.
Other selections included Bay City’s Jacque’Lene Jones; Stafford’s Aniyah David and Nydarria Brown; and La Marque’s Alana Edwards.
Honorable mention recognition went to Sweeny’s Shania Woodard; Brazosport’s Kyrah Bonner and Torrijah Goins; and Columbia’s Taliyah Bell, Kaleese Swanks and Ayvah Fields.
Other selections went to Bay City’s Malorie Richardson-Clay and Kaniyah West; Stafford’s Jubilee Quesada; and La Marque’s Jayde Thomas.
