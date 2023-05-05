SWEENY — Lock in.
It’s a motto the Sweeny Lady Dogs have used most of the season as they aim for their second straight state tournament appearance. However, a phrase that has served as a rallying cry for Sweeny started modestly.
“We were in practice, goofing around; me, Trinity (Moses) and a few other girls were shagging balls while girls were hitting, and we kept yelling, ‘Lock in, lock in! Dive for the ball!’ And it kind of just stuck,” Karli Glaze said. “And it means just lock-in.”
“Lock in” and “think gold” are two mottos last season’s state-bound team did not utilize, but the Lady Dogs hope that extra motivation is the cherry on top for winning a state championship.
“We know we haven’t lost that much and have a bunch of talent, especially with the people who have stepped up, so we know we can get as far as we went last year,” Berlynn McLaren said.
Despite the playoffs beginning last week, the tough gets going for the ninth-ranked Lady Dogs against a team some girls said was a tough matchup in last season’s area round series.
Sweeny (25-9) will open a Class 4A-Region 4 area round series today against Fredericksburg (19-11-1) at Weimar High School. Game 1 is at 6 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday and Game 3, if needed, will be played 30 minutes later.
The Lady Dogs, the 2022 4A state runners-up, won their second straight district title this season with a 12-0 mark. The district was top-heavy, with Sweeny, Columbia and Brazosport, but the remaining teams could not keep up with those upper-echelon schools.
Last year, the Lady Dogs had to come back to beat Columbia in the first meeting and split the season series against Needville, with each game decided by one run. Aside from a 3-2 win over the Lady ’Necks in the second meeting this year, the district hasn’t put up much of a fight against the Lady Dogs, especially with state-ranked Needville in a different district.
That circumstance has been easy and hard for Sweeny to deal with, Glaze said.
“You have to play one game at a time, and you never know what could happen. It wasn’t easy, but it also wasn’t as competitive,” she said.
The Lady Dogs’ bidistrict series win over Wharton was more of a challenge than expected, but Sweeny will use that series to prepare for the road ahead.
“They tested us on defense,” Moses said.
When Sweeny played the Lady Tigers in a scrimmage, some Wharton players were still in basketball, so Sweeny had not seen Wharton’s full team. In the bidistrict round, Wharton collected 11 hits and forced Sweeny to commit five errors in the series, but Wharton lacked the big hit that would have put runs on the board.
“They definitely brought the energy, “ Glaze said. “Coming out of district with it not being as competitive and going into the first round and it being competitive, set us up so we know what to look forward to.”
As the Lady Dogs move along in the playoffs, the target on their back will only get bigger, especially against the Billies.
In last season’s matchup, Fredericksburg took Game 1 in a shutout win but was run-ruled in Game 2 at Sweeny High School and suddenly saw a promising four-loss season end with a 7-4 win by the Lady Dogs.
“They had very good hitters, so we had to have the defense to back it up,” Glaze said. “I knew we could do it, but you never thought that in your high school years, you would make it all the way to state.”
The series win began a string of beating state-ranked teams on the road to Austin, including top-ranked Sinton in a regional quarterfinal, 10th-ranked Tuloso-Midway, sixth-ranked Columbia in a regional championship series and No. 3 Bullard to send the Lady Dogs to the state championship game.
“We didn’t know we were going to make it to state. We were shocked every game we won,” Moses said. “But this year, we know what it takes to get there.”
That’s where the motto comes in. Last year’s team went with the flow, McLaren said. As the postseason journey continues, the team understands what to expect.
One aspect the Lady Dogs didn’t have last season was the contributions from Caydance Lobdell, who was recovering from a broken leg she sustained in a soccer scrimmage in Dec. 2021.
This season, the senior super utility player is doing it all.
She has played third base, shifted to her more natural position in left field and has resumed pitching for the first time in two seasons.
“She has definitely stepped into a role that, personally, thought that she would be scared to come back and hurt herself again, but she came back strong,” Glaze said.
Lobdell picked up the win over La Marque on April 18, striking out the side in a one-inning start.
“She has stepped up and has been a leader on this team,” McLaren said. “A lot of the underclassmen look up to her. She gives it her all and acts like she never broke her leg.”
She also recorded a hold with two on and no outs in Game 2 at Saturday’s bidistrict game in an inning of relief. A hold is when a pitcher enters the game with runners on base and does not let them score. Lobdell also made a few plays in the outfield on a gusty Saturday afternoon and delivered the kill shot by driving the ball over the wall in right field for a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Sweeny a 5-0 lead.
“I’ve stepped up more, and I think my injury helped a lot because sitting out made me realize how much I love it and how much I can put into it,” Lobdell said. “I know I can give a lot to this team; plus, it’s my senior year, so you have to go out with a bang.”
