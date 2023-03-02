FREEPORT
Three people who have significantly impacted Brazosport ISD in athletics and academics will be honorary directors of the 73rd edition of the Gulf Coast Relays today at Hopper Field.
Those individuals are Greta Henderson Luce, 1974 Brazoswood High School graduate; Raymond Waddy Jr., Brazosport High School Class of 1975; and Alan Weddell, Brazosport Class of 1969. Waddy’s wife, Rosalind, will be at today’s event in his honor.
“He was so excited the minute (Brazosport ISD public relations administrator) Karla (Christman) told him about it, he was so excited,” she said, “and he is so broken right now that he can’t be there because he is in the hospital, but that was a defining moment for him to be recognized.”
The trio will be honored at 1:50 p.m. midfield at Hopper Field.
LUCE
Luce is a well-decorated basketball and track and field athlete at Brazoswood and a former coach who has made significant contributions to sports and education in the Brazosport community.
The Lady Buc high jumper was a four-time state qualifier, co-championing the event once with two runner-up places and third in another trip to state. She set records at track meets throughout the Gulf Coast area in the high jump, was the last leg of the mile relay team that won district all four years and was an outstanding sprinter in the 400 open.
She was also a three-year letterman for the Buccette basketball team and received all-district honors in her junior and senior years. She was a varsity cheerleader for three years and was the head cheerleader during her senior year.
Luce credits her success to the support of her coaches, the late Virginia Tolbert and Bob Hackney, and the valuable lessons she learned from the upperclassmen in her freshman year that eventually helped her excel.
“That group of girls I went with my freshman year were awesome,” Luce said. “We won more track meets with all these girls than any other time. That group of girls were fun. They were good and always encouraging and helping me. They were really good girls.”
After graduation, Luce attended Brazosport College and the University of Houston Children’s Learning Centers, where she earned a degree in humanities. She also coached volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading at Clute Intermediate School.
Outside of athletics, Luce dedicated her time to the Women of St. Michael’s organization, served on the SIDS Gala Committee and assisted other philanthropic and nonprofit organizations. Her biggest accomplishment, she said, was when she and her husband, Jay, founded the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation. The couple started the foundation in 2002 to award scholarships to students and later began awarding grants. The program is still used today, Jay Luce said.
“That was more important to me than jumping over a bar,” she said. “I have a lot of family members, and he has a lot of family members who are teachers, and they talk about how difficult it is. They would have to buy pencils, folders and notebooks for their classrooms, so with the grant money, they can get those things and they don’t have to take it out of their pocketbooks.”
The Luces have two adult children, April Luce Mote and Jayson Luce — both public school educators — and two granddaughters, Maci and McKinley.
“Track was fun. Coach Hackney showed me how to do it. He would take his lunchtime every day after he retired,” she said.
WADDY
Waddy played football, baseball and track at Brazosport. After graduating, he attended Wharton County Junior College on a full athletic scholarship in football and track. He transferred to Texas A&I University in Kingsville, where he lettered in football and track.
After earning a bachelor of science in secondary education/biology, Waddy signed as an undrafted free agent in 1979 with the then-Washington Redskins, playing three seasons for the franchise.
In 1983, Waddy played for the Edmonton Eskimos and British Columbia Lions in the CFL, then played for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the United States Football League until March 1985.
After playing, Waddy’s first coaching job was in August 1985 at Rockport-Fulton High School before moving to Houston in 1990 to take a position in the Aldine ISD for eight years.
Waddy’s other stops included being the defensive coordinator at Westfield for seven seasons, head track coach and assistant football coach at Conroe beginning in 2004 for two seasons and becoming the DC and track coach at Northland Christian until 2010.
Through all of Waddy’s travels, returning home was his proudest moment, Rosalind said. Raymond served Brazosport ISD for 13 years as a teacher and coach in football and track — extending his education and coaching career to 38 years. He is also an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity (Rho Xi Chapter), whose purpose is to serve and uplift communities worldwide.
“It was important for him to come back. This is where he grew up; he grew up in the Brazosport community,” Rosalind Waddy said. “For him to make it big in the NFL and come back home, that was a Godsend because he loved his community.”
Raymond and Rosalind Waddy have two adult children, Ray, 46, and Nucomme, 44.
WEDDELL
Weddell began his track and field career at the then-Freeport Junior High School, transitioning to shot put and discus for the Exporters in his senior year.
He received attention from colleges as an offensive lineman, choosing the University of Texas. He played under Longhorns coach Darrell Royal and helped the team win the 1970 national championship.
At UT, Weddell earned his bachelor’s degree before getting his master’s in education and administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.
Weddell’s desire to coach stemmed from his playing days under Harden Cooper and L.Z. Bryan.
“Coach Bryan was my coach, my mentor, my hero and my friend. He changed me from a boy into a man, and my football success and getting a scholarship to the University of Texas are all attributed to him,” Weddell said.
The story behind Bryan’s influence began in the spring of 1969 when he held spring training in Weddell’s senior year. Bryan was short-handed since he had yet to get his staff to Brazoswood, Weddell said, so he asked Weddell to coach the offensive and defensive lines.
“I did it that spring. He asked me to open the weight room, condition the kids that summer and I actually fell in love with coaching, and that’s why I became a coach,” he said.
Weddell returned to Brazoria County as an assistant coach for the Angleton Wildcats, but his first head coaching job was in 1982 at Victoria High School. At the helm, Weddell compiled a 47-32-1 record, two District 26-5A championships and was a two-time district coach of the year with the Stingarees.
Weddell’s success will always be linked back to his time at La Marque. The head coach turned the Cougars into a perennial powerhouse from 1990-97 by winning three consecutive Class 4A state titles and qualifying for the state finals five straight seasons with an impressive 103-13 record and six district crowns.
At La Marque, Weddell was named district coach of the year six times and the Galveston County coach of the year three times. He was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2018.
Weddell made the jump to college at Texas A&M under head coach RC Slocum as the middle linebackers coach. He then joined the University of Houston, initially as the linebackers coach then as defensive coordinator in 2006.
Weddell’s life circled back to the Brazosport area to serve as Brazoswood’s defensive coordinator before becoming the district’s first athletics director in seven years. He held that position for three seasons until his pseudo-retirement in 2022.
Last season, he volunteered on first-year coach Joe Dale Cary’s staff at Brazoswood when the team broke its 10-year playoff drought. Weddell was on the coaching staff the last time the program made the playoffs in 2012.
“The thrill of watching those kids and the school so excited reminded me of our state championship days at La Marque,” Weddell said. “That feeling on Hopper Field — and hometown field at my hometown high school — was something I’ll cherish forever that night.
“And it was the same exact feeling I had when we were able to do that at La Marque.”
