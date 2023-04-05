CLUTE
Mia Estrello wanted to do anything to help her team in a bases-loaded situation, with Tuesday’s District 24-6A game tied at 3.
Hitting a grand slam is one way to do it.
Estrello took the first pitch from Clear Brook starting pitcher Jazlene Mendoza and belted it over the left-field wall to break the third-inning tie and give the No. 20-ranked Lady Bucs a lead they would never relinquish in a 9-4 victory over Brook at Lady Buc Field.
“It was tied 3-3, bases loaded; I’ve just got to do something to help my team out. I just tried to put it in play; I wasn’t thinking about a grand slam,” she said. “I wanted to help out my team in any way I could, and I ended up hitting a grand slam.
“I had seen Taryn (McDougal), the girl on first, she was hyping me up, and that’s when I realized that I hit it over, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I hit it over.’ I was just excited.”
Estrello’s grand slam shut the door on the Lady Wolverines (4-4, 12-10), a team that has been pesky for the Lady Bucs this season. In the early district season matchup, Brazoswood edged out Brook with a 2-0 win. Estrello ended her night 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
“She just crushed it, and that turned the tide. No doubt,” Brazoswood coach Laura Oltman said. “It was not a total door slam, but it shut the door. That was a big moment for that kid, and I’m really happy for her.”
The Lady Wolverines attacked Brazoswood starter Peyton Tanner early in counts and took advantage of the Lady Buc junior falling behind in counts in Tuesday’s showdown.
Leadoff hitter Lien Brister lined a shot to right-center field to begin the game, and two at-bats later, Estrella Rowe took advantage of the wind blowing out to deliver a two-run home run.
“They came out with a good game plan in the box, you could see that, so they were ready to hit and swing the bat,” Oltman said. “But I’m proud of our kids for coming from behind. That’s what good teams do.”
Indeed.
The Lady Bucs wasted no time answering Rowe’s home run when leadoff hitter Haley Hughes singled to center field and Kaylin Jansky doubled to left-center to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.
After a lineout, Siannah Nava’s fielder’s choice scored Hughes to cut the Brook lead to 2-1.
Brazoswood took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, beginning with Estrello’s leadoff double. Gyzelle Ortiz sent her home in the next at-bat with a shot to center field for a double and advanced to third on a throwing error to home plate.
Ortiz scored two at-bats later on Hughes’ RBI single to right field.
Brook tied the game in the top of the third on Rowe’s sacrifice fly that brought home Brister, but it set the stage for Estrello.
Nava walked to lead off the inning, and CiCi Jefferson doubled. Taryn McDougal drew a walk to load the bases for Estrello.
Following Estrello’s slam, Brazoswood added two runs when Lily Fontanella was hit by a pitch, and Hughes walked. Tanner’s fly ball to left field was mishandled, allowing Fontanella and Hughes to score to extend the lead to 9-3.
“That’s really important,” Oltman said. “For them to come out and score like that, it was a little bit of a shock to the system, but our kids responded right away, and that’s a good sign.”
After the early-inning struggles, Tanner got into a groove.
The Lady Buc pitcher retired the side in order in the fourth inning and worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth. She struck out seven of the final 15 batters she faced thanks to a lethal changeup Lady Wolverine hitters could not touch, despite being on the lookout for it as the night wore on.
Her only blemish down the stretch was Rowe getting her second home run of the night in the top of the sixth inning. Rowe finished 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs.
“Peyton is a terrific competitor, and she would probably be the first to tell you that she didn’t have her best stuff tonight, but she kept battling, and that’s what she does. I had the confidence that she would finish,” Oltman said. “She found something that worked and went to it. She has worked on that the last couple of weeks, and it is making a big difference.”
Tanner tossed a complete game, allowed four runs on five hits, struck out 12 and walked three on 100 pitches. Hughes finished the night 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Brazoswood (7-1, 23-5) will travel Thursday to Clear Springs and host Dickinson on Tuesday.
