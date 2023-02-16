MANVEL — Kirk Martin is returning to the athletics program he built from the ground up.
The longtime Manvel athletics director and head football coach is returning to the school in the same position after Martin’s hiring was approved Tuesday night during the Alvin ISD school board meeting.
“I opened the place up in ’06 and had a lot of success there and raised all of our kids there,” he said. “It really is home, so when it opened up, I couldn’t pass up the chance to come back home, honestly, and finish what I started.”
Martin was hired in January 2006 to build the Manvel program from scratch. He then spent two years preparing the Mavericks for their first season of competition in 2008.
Manvel won at least 11 games eight times under Martin, compiling a 108-25 record. He led the Mavericks to six district titles, eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2010-17 and state championship game berths in 2011 and 2017.
The Mavs lost to Aledo in the 2011 Class 4A, D-I state championship game and in 2017 to Highland Park in the 5A, D-I title game.
“We’d not only like to get to the state championship game but win it this time. That’s really the unfinished business,” Martin said. “More than anything else, just build relationships, love kids and try to create a culture that everybody wants to be a part of and an awesome place to go to school and play athletics.”
Martin was the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse from 2018-19 before being the head football coach at Colleyville Heritage for the past three seasons.
With the Panthers, Martin was 28-7 overall, including a 12-2 season in 2021 that saw the team advance to a Class 5A, D-I Region 1 quarterfinal game. The Panthers qualified for the playoffs in Martin’s three seasons at the helm.
He returns to Manvel with a 142-46 career overall record.
“We won 12 games, which was a school record, and we were two-time district champs, bidistrict champs and area champs,” Martin said. “I had a great time there, and it is a terrific school with great kids there.
“I don’t have anything negative to say at all. I only left because I felt the yearning to come back home.”
In his previous stops, Martin was an assistant at El Paso Cathedral, El Paso Riverside, Alvin, Odessa Permian and Giddings before taking his first head coaching job at Alpine in 2004.
Martin replaces Kevin Hall, who took over for Martin for five seasons. Hall compiled a 49-13 record with the Mavericks, including an 8-4 5A area round finalist season in 2022. Hall retired from coaching in January.
