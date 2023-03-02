CLUTE — Isaac Ponce only needed one offer from a college.
Like his days in Little League football, quarterback of the junior varsity team and eventually, for the Brazoswood Buccaneers, all Ponce needed was the opportunity to show what he could do on the gridiron. A college in Belton is giving him just that.
The Bucs quarterback signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his athletic career with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a Division III powerhouse Ponce wasted no time committing to after the Crusaders offered him.
“Go win a national championship,” Ponce said when asked about their expectations of him. “They are the best Division III teams in the state of Texas, and I have to live up to those expectations that people in the past have done.”
The Crusaders have won the D-III national championship twice in the five seasons, national runners-up in 2004 and are an 18-time American Southwest Conference champion. The program is coached by Larry Harmon, a 20-year defensive coordinator for the Crusaders, before being promoted to head coach in 2022.
“All I ever needed was an opportunity, and now I have that opportunity, so I need to execute what I do,” Ponce said. “Work hard and push everybody in front of me out of the way. It’s a blessing to be where I am at.”
Ponce put together his best season in his senior year in guiding the Bucs to the postseason for the first time since 2012.
Ponce was 142-of-229 passing for 1,554 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,037 yards on 200 carries and 15 scores. All were career highs for the Bucs’ signal caller, and those statistics were enough to name him District 24-6A offensive most valuable player.
“I know a lot of people have put in a lot of work and effort to help this young man grow up, and we are extremely proud of him,” Brazoswood coach Joe Dale Cary said. “We didn’t always agree on everything this year, but at the end of the day, we had a good time on Friday night. This dude is a lot of fun to watch.”
The Bucs raced out to the best start in program history since 2006 with a 6-0 record and becoming the 10th Brazoswood team to do so. The Bucs lost their next three games, setting up a winner-take-all contest against Clear Lake at Hopper Field for a chance to go to the playoffs.
In the 52-24 victory over Clear Lake, Ponce went 13-of-18 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.
“My biggest memory was the Clear Lake game when everybody stormed the field, and that is something I will never forget,” Ponce said. “Leading my team to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years with the seniors, that legacy will live on. Even if the team makes the playoffs next year, that (the 2022 squad) was the team that broke it, and it will be something we will always be remembered for.
Ponce has played with a chip on his shoulder. His journey began in Angleton, but he transferred to Brazoswood entering his sophomore year under head coach Danny Youngs and took advantage of the opportunity of being the program’s starting quarterback in his junior season.
When Joe Dale Cary took over last March, with the addition of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Cameron DeBesse, Ponce took off.
“He is probably the toughest, most fierce competitor I have ever been around and ever coached,” DeBesse said. “It didn’t matter if there was a game where he was hurt; he’d run the ball 40 times and wouldn’t slow down. He is a tough, tough dude, and I think that’s a lot of the reason why we had the success we did this year. I don’t think we’d have the success without Isaac Ponce at quarterback.
“He is a special player and a special human being.”
Ponce ended his high school career with 224-of-386 passing for 2,659 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,434 yards on 303 carries and 21 scores.
“He worked extremely hard. He cared about winning, and he cared about being the best quarterback he could possibly be,” Cary said. “He put the team on his shoulders and helped us have a great season.”
Ponce will study criminal justice to be a lawyer.
“My dad always told me since I was little about becoming a lawyer, and I’ve always been interested in keeping people out of jail,” Ponce said.
