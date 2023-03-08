The Danbury Lady Panthers were in a transition year in the 2022-23 season with a 3-9 District 24-3A record and a 6-23 mark overall under first-year head coach Andrew Hubbell.
Regardless, several Lady Panthers were named to the All-District 24-3A list in girls basketball this past season.
Hitchcock (14-0), a Region 3 finalist, won the district, followed by Van Vleck (11-3), East Bernard (9-5) and Boling (8-6).
The district’s most valuable player was Boling’s Madison Malone; Hitchcock’s Slyiah Johnson was named the offensive MVP, Genesis Carter was defensive MVP and Kimora Carroll was newcomer of the year; and East Bernard’s Tiffany Lemos was the coach of the year.
Senior Sadie Meeks led Danbury as a first-team selection.
Other first-teamers included Hitchcock’s Kyleigh McDaniel and Tiarra Spells; Van Vleck’s Jaila Wilson and Tia Fields; Boling’s Savannah Savage and Kenna Gibson; Brazos’ Haiven Alvarado-Harris; and East Bernard’s Ashlynn Lemos and Sarah Devine.
Second-team selections for Danbury went to Brynlee Auer and Savana Henken.
The rest of the district’s second-teamers were Hitchcock’s Ciara Davis and Gabby Weekly; Boling’s Karli Joyce; East Bernard’s Malaya Thomas; Van Vleck’s Carlysia Gibson; Boling’s Cheyanne Brooks; and East Bernard’s Avery Scott and London Cavness.
Emma Fitzgerald was named an honorable mention selection for Danbury.
Other honorees included Van Vleck’s Reagan Dewoody and Hailey Austin; Hempstead’s Ja’Novia Kinsey, Jaiden Deese and Nataly Salinas; East Bernard’s Kaki Seay; Brazos’ Camille Combie, May Mendez, Miley Mayo and Jasel Alaniz; Hitchcock’s Jasmine Beck, Calleah Garner, Nayjalee Thomas, Nashaya Maxwell and Nikyah Bourgeois; and Boling’s Haley Fojtik.
Several Lady Panthers made the district’s all-academic team, including Fitzgerald, Henken, Lauren Sykora, Mia Simpson and McKinzee Nicholson.
