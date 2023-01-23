FREEPORT — That wasn’t the district opener Brazosport was hoping for Monday night.
Needville’s Jayleen Aguirre recorded a hat trick, and Ari Franco got the other goal for the Lady Jays, putting a damper on the Lady Exporters’ home opener in a 4-1 District 21-4A opener at Hopper Field.
Needville raced out to a 2-0 lead at the half and led 3-0 before Brazosport’s Fabiola Cruz’s goal with 5:49 left in the game gave the Lady Exporters their lone goal on the night.
“We made a few mistakes, and they made you pay for it. That’s what good teams do,” Brazosport coach Robert Nicoll said.
The Lady Exporters enter the 2023 season with high expectations after the success of last year’s young team, which overcame a district-opening loss start in district play to clinch a berth in the playoffs, then came within one win of making the regional tournament. The team had only one player graduate.
However, Monday’s game was not what the Lady Exporters expected.
“They were easy things that we can hopefully tighten up and fix and come back and be a lot more competitive in the next game,” Nicoll said. “But I’m glad we broke through and got the goal. I told them that that’s what I wanted.”
Cruz’s goal came on a pass from Chantel Segovia in the top middle of the goal box. Cruz, the Lady Exporters’ middle forward, created several threats throughout the game but little outside help to pass the ball off.
“I like that exchange, and we will look at it on the film,” Nicoll said. “That’s how they were supposed to play the whole game — pass the ball, move the ball and take your shot. I know they can do it because they have proven they can. Now we have to do it consistently during the whole game.
“We seemed like we were a step or two off tonight.”
Brazosport goalkeeper Lizet Jimenez was busy most of the night but held her own with eight saves. Needville (1-0-0, 9-2-0) recorded 11 shots on goal and 15 shots overall.
“She always keeps us in the games,” Nicoll said. “I thought a couple of them had some good games — like Ariana Rendon in the middle. She was my center-stopper, and I thought she had a fantastic game. When I moved Samantha Kaale to the left back when she was up there from the left wing, I thought she played lights-out in the second half. Karlie Gomez had a nice game, but it was just a couple of little mistakes.
“If we cut those out, we can play a clean sheet.”
That’s not a far-fetched idea either; Brazosport has four shutouts already this season.
The Lady Exporters (0-1-0, 3-4-2) will look to rebound and make it a fifth clean sheet when they travel Saturday to La Marque.
