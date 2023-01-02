Moo Kased and Landis Adams felt a lack of promoting MMA fighting in Brazoria County, but the Lake Jackson natives are changing that with a championship fight this month.
The MG Fighting Championship is hosting its inaugural amateur series MMA championship fight Jan. 14 at the Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson.
“This is something that hasn’t been done in Brazoria County in a long time, and we are fortunate to have it in the Brazos Mall in a facility that will hold that many people,” said Adams, the vice president of MG Fighting Championship. “We have put a lot of time and money into this event and want to bring something that’s never been done before.”
Doors for the MMA Fighting Championship will open at 6 p.m., and the first bell is at 7 p.m. The event will take place in the former Halloween store.
The main event welterweight title will feature JD Ferguson and Tomas Suarez, and the co-main flyweight bout will include Tayde Garcia and Kyle Steele.
Other fights include Edward Romero versus Riyad Hadzic; Alex N’goran versus Ezekiel Castillo; Marcelo Acosta Ruiz versus Jonathan Torres; Jacob Briand versus Alvino Bryan; and Qin’savion Ross versus Brandon Choates.
Adams and Kased, the MG Fighting Championship president, got their license about a year ago in pro and amateur fighting and were looking to debut amateur fighting, Adams said. The mall was the perfect facility for seating, with plenty of space for a cage and enough parking for the event.
Fighting in Lake Jackson was ideal for Adams and Kased, who are both natives of the city, Adams said.
“I have been doing events in Brazoria County for the last 25 years, so I wanted our first event to debut in our hometown. We were fortunate enough to partner with the mall to do that,” Adams said.
Bottles and cans will not be allowed into the arena, Adams said. Food, beverages and adult beverages will be served.
“It’s going to be a good place to hold a safe event,” he said.
The event was relatively easy to put together, Adams said, highlighting his more than decades of experience in event coordinating as a helping tool. The hardest part in putting an MMA bout together is finding the fighters and matching making them, he said.
Hall of Fame pro fighters Rod Williams and Danny Orr has coordinated the matching-making for Adams and Kased.
“Without their help, none of this would be possible,” Adams said, “because you have to have a really good team to put it all together. It has taken us about four months to do everything — getting the fighters, coordinating the facility and everything involved in the production and getting the cage together.
“We also couldn’t have done it without our title sponsor, JD Silva & Associates.”
Tickets are available at mgfighting.com, including general admission and VIP gold and silver packages. Few VIP tickets are remaining, Adams said.
MG Fighting Championship is a nonprofit organization, and the proceeds from the event will go back to the community, Adams said.
“All of the fighters are from the state of Texas, and some are from around here,” Adams said.
