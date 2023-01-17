LAKE JACKSON
Rhyse Moellenbrink never had the chance to make much of an impact while playing basketball at Brazoswood High School.
However, a transfer after his junior season to Brazosport Christian has allowed him the opportunity to make his mark for a team on the cusp of a postseason berth.
“I have played my role this year,” Moellenbrink said. “We have a great group of guys who can play ball, and it’s been one step at a time to getting better.”
Moellenbrink played basketball his sophomore year at Brazoswood but did not get much playing time in his sophomore and junior seasons, prompting him to transfer to Brazosport Christian his senior season and the move has paid off. He is one of the leading scorers, rebounders and facilitators on the team with his ability to shoot from the outside, slash through the line for a layup or crash the boards with his 6-foot-1 frame.
However, Moellenbrink’s success did not come easy. Now, he is a captain for the Eagles.
Playing Class 6A competition at Brazoswood made Moellenbrink realize he needed to work harder, which has set him up for a successful season against TAPPS Class 1A competition at BCS.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even that good,” Moellenbrink said. “So after that (his junior) season, I transferred here, and I realized that I need to do better. “Not only in the game but how I have practiced is how I have grown. At first, I thought it was just shooting a basketball, but in reality, it is about working on your moves, finding a way to create space and get into the lane.”
Moellenbrink is third on the Eagles in scoring by averaging 9.4 points per game and leads the team in rebounds at 6.1 and assists at 2.7. He is second in steals at 3.3 and blocks per game at 0.5.
His most productive game this season was a 27-point, 14-rebound performance in a 79-56 victory Dec. 13 against Memorial Lutheran. He also dished out five assists and recorded two steals in the win.
“Rhyse is a gym rat who is constantly working on his game,” Eagles coach Cody Burris said. “I love that Rhyse is not only a good basketball player, but he’s a good young man. I am very proud of him and what he has brought to our team both on and off the court with his work ethic and leadership.”
Moellenbrink’s offseason work will include him working out in his backyard using a chair to help him simulate dribbling the ball off a screen or use the chair to pose as a defender as he would figure out ways to drive through the lane, he said.
Aside from his work on the court, he also credits the Eagles coaching staff for helping him become a better player.
“I feel like the coaches here will pull you aside more and give you more one-on-one feedback,” Moellenbrink said. “They are always there for you and there to help you.”
The senior describes being on the Eagles as a brotherhood. BCS enters its Jan. 24 game against Beren Academy with a 6-1 mark in TAPPS District 8-1A play and 11-4 overall. The Eagles are in second place after losing the Baytown Christian on Thursday but are well-positioned to make the playoffs with three games remaining.
“This is probably the best team I have been on,” Moellenbrink said. “Failure is a great learning experience, and I think today was definitely a reality check that we need to step it up. We were panicking, I was panicking and we can’t do that; we need to step it up on the court.”
Despite the loss to the Bulldogs, the Eagles faithful were in full force and cheered on the Eagles until the end, something that will resonate with Moellenbrink and his teammates for the rest of the season.
“It shows how great this community is,” Moellenbrink said. “It shows that they have heart and energy regardless of whether we are down or not.”
