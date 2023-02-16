Monday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A bidistrict

Navasota 72, Sweeny 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danbury 68, Harmony School of Discovery, 54

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbia 6, Stafford 1

Brazosport 2, Sweeny 0

BOYS SOCCER

Brazosport 2, Sweeny 2

Stafford 0, Columbia 3

Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A bidistrict

Brookshire Royal 67, Iowa Colony 47

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Marque 64, Brazosport 59

Iowa Colony 73, Sweeny 49

Galveston 58, Angleton 47

GIRLS SOCCER

Angleton 7, Galveston Ball 0

BOYS SOCCER

Angleton 2, Galveston Ball 1

SOFTBALL

Angleton 8, Columbia 6

Brazoswood 4, Foster 0

Homeschool Christian Youth Association 5, Danbury 2

Sweeny 7, Needville 1

